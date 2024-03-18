"Run and sun with the big man back in the motherland": Daniel Ricciardo shares a post with Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis

Daniel Ricciardo recently uploaded a picture of him running with famous Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis.

After two subpar performances at Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs, Ricciardo returned to his home country for the upcoming 2024 F1 Australian GP on February 24.

He recently posted a picture on his official Instagram account with Stoinis. Both took a beaming selfie in the woods on a clear, sunny day.

The caption by the Australian F1 driver hinted that both athletes were running together as part of training for their respective sports.

"Run & sun with the big man back in the motherland."

Daniel Ricciardo and Marcus Stoinis have been seen together on several occasions, especially enjoying their off-seasons in the land down under. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they also participated in several home challenges and made hilarious social media videos. The 'Honey Badger' also posted pictures with the Australian cricketer back in 2019, which indicates that they have been good friends with each other for a long time.

Marcus Stoinis started playing for Australia's national cricket team in 2015 as an all-rounder. He was part of the teams that won the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on what went wrong at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Daniel Ricciardo had a poor race weekend at Jeddah. He qualified for P14 but ended the race in P16.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Australian F1 driver explained that he and his team found some flaws with the car as the race weekend progressed, which consequently hampered their performance.

“Honestly, we found a few things over the course of the weekend. Heading into the race you’re always upbeat and optimistic that maybe something happens, but I think it was always going to be an uphill battle. We simply don’t have everything functioning at 100%. So we see a few flaws, honestly, with the car. We’ve got to get that fixed for the next one,” Ricciardo said.

In the Bahrain GP, Ricciardo finished ahead of his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda. However, the Japanese driver took the upper hand at the Saudi Arabian GP. Neither of them has scored a championship point after the first two races of the 2024 F1 season.