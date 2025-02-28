Russian Oligarch's mysterious appearance in the F1 paddock during the pre-season test turns heads

Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin was spotted in the F1 paddock on Day 3 of the Bahrain pre-season test, making a surprise comeback after last being spotted in 2022. The businessman was sanctioned by the EU and the UK due to his close links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mazepin was a prominent figure in the sport in 2021 due to his close ties with the Haas F1 team. He was the chairman of Uralkali, a fertilizer company that was the American team's title sponsor in the 2021 season. This sponsorship also paved the way for his son, Nikita Mazepin, to get a racing seat in Haas that season.

After the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Haas suspended its partnership with Uralkali and terminated Nikita Mazepin's contract amid a mass boycott of Russian athletes from world sports. It also did not help that Mazepin Sr. had close ties with the Russian President.

As the 56-year-old was also sanctioned by the UK, the EU, and the United States, he has been unable to attend any Grand Prix since 2022. However, Mazepin made a surprise visit to the paddock in Bahrain, as no such sanctions apply to him in the Middle East.

F1 photographer Kym Illman shared a photograph on Instagram of the Russian-Belarusian businessman, hanging out in the paddock, along with his 10-year-old son. He wrote along with the post:

"Ex-F1 racer Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry has joined us in the Bahrain paddock today joined by his 10-year-old son, a budding driver. Could we see another Mazepin on the grid in 8 to 10 years time?"

Nikita Mazepin challenged the sanctions against him, and in 2024, the EU lifted the sanctions on the driver, stating that his relationship with his father was not sufficient grounds for penalizing him. Dmitry Mazepin, however, still remains under the same sanctions.

Dmitry Mazepin was spotted at the Mercedes and Alpine F1 facilities in Sakhir

Dmitry Mazepin, along with his son at the F1 testing in Bahrain - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Dmitry Mazepin was reportedly spotted at the Mercedes hospitality unit and also paid a visit to the Alpine facilities during his visit to the F1 paddock on Friday. It was confirmed later that he was not an officially invited guest for either team.

Multiple reports, via PlanetF1, have suggested that Mazepin paid a visit to Mercedes' hospitality unit and later went on to visit the Alpine team. He has prior ties with current Alpine team boss Oliver Oakes, as Nikita previously drove for the Oakes Hitech team in junior categories.

This has sparked rumours of a potential Mazepin family return to the paddock, but concrete reports have suggested the same. While Mazepin is still under sanctions, it is highly unlikely that any team will look to partner up with the Russian oligarch.

It was also reported that Mazepin potentially entered the paddock via a rotational pass, which does not require prior approval. F1 or the FIA had no prior information of his arrival, and neither did any of the teams.

