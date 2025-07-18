Ruth Buscombe reacts to Lando Norris' partner Margarida Corceiro's Instagram clip

Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, is a Portuguese model and actress, and often shares snippets from her life on social media. Her latest post soon garnered traction on Instagram, and the F1 world has also reacted to her clip. F1 TV presenter Ruth Boscombe also commented on the 22-year-old's video.The McLaren driver has been fighting for the world championship in the 2025 season with his teammate, Oscar Piastri. Norris and Corceiro have been spotted in the F1 paddock on multiple occasions this season. While the Briton focuses on reducing his deficit to Piastri in the standings, the Portuguese actress has continued her glamor show on social media.The 22-year-old posted a clip on Instagram and captioned the post:&quot;summer nights again 🌒&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Ruth Buscombe reacted to the post with an emoji, as she commented:&quot;😍&quot;Ruth Buscombe's comment on Margarida Corceiro's Instagram post | Source: InstagramThis is not Lando Norris' first relationship since joining the F1 world.Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro have had a topsy-turvy relationshipLando Norris was earlier in a relationship with Luisinha Oliveira, who also hailed from Portugal. The pair had been spotted multiple times in the paddock, but their synergy broke down in the latter half of 2022, as they parted ways before the end of the F1 season.Less than a year later, the 25-year-old got into another relationship, this time with Corceiro. The Portuguese actress was also at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, where the two were pictured together.However, the couple soon had to go through a difficult phase a year later, as they broke up, with their close allies affirming the rumors about their split to The Sun:&quot;Lando and Margarida had a fun time together and hung out a lot. But it wasn’t working out so they cooled off. He’s free and single and just wants to focus on his sport.&quot;Despite this, the love was seemingly there as Corceiro was again spotted at the paddock, this time at the Monaco GP. The 22-year-old was alongside Norris' parents, Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris.Margardia Corceiro (L), Cisca Wauman, and Adam Norris (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: GettyOn the racing side of things, Oscar Piastri has had the upper hand in the intra-team battle at McLaren. Of the nine race wins that the papaya squad has secured, five have come off the bat of the Aussie.But, a change in tides has been experienced as Lando Norris has clawed back his disadvantage, as he has reduced his deficit from 22 points after the Canadian GP to a mere eight points after the British GP.