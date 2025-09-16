Sacked Alpine driver handed a fresh lifeline by Flavio Briatore as Franco Colapinto’s F1 future hangs by a thread

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has hinted that Jack Doohan could yet return to the team, throwing Franco Colapinto’s Formula 1 seat into doubt. Briatore made it clear that while Pierre Gasly is secure for the long term, the second cockpit remains open as Alpine weighs its options.

Colapinto’s rookie season has been a challenging one. Drafted in after six races to replace Doohan, the 22-year-old Argentine has yet to score a point. Gasly has carried Alpine’s entire haul of 20 points, while Colapinto has had to settle for near misses, his best finish being P11 in Zandvoort. His flashes of pace in qualifying have yet to translate into results, and the uncertainty surrounding his seat continues to grow.

Briatore, who had earlier stressed the importance of stability, has now left the door wide open for alternatives.

"I'm still open to the second cockpit... The two experienced drivers are going to Cadillac. Let’s see how our young drivers perform over the rest of the season. We have (Franco) Colapinto, we have (Paul) Aron, and we’ll also test again with (Jack) Doohan," he told AMuS.

His comments have reignited speculation about Franco Colapinto's seat. Most F1 teams have their 2026 lineups secured. Alpine remains one of the few teams yet to finalize its 2026 pairing. Even newcomer Cadillac has already confirmed its experienced duo, leaving Alpine’s vacancy the most talked-about seat on the grid.

Adding to the intrigue, Flavio Briatore confirmed that Jack Doohan will continue as a TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) driver, keeping him in the frame. Alpine’s reserve pool is deep: Paul Aron, a former Mercedes junior who has impressed in Formula 2; Ryo Hirakawa, a two-time World Endurance Champion who has tested with the team; and Kush Maini, another Alpine Academy driver who is gaining attention in F2 while juggling part-time and reserve duties.

For now, though, Pierre Gasly remains Alpine’s anchor.

"Our number one priority was to extend Pierre Gasly’s contract until 2028. We’ve achieved that. Pierre is an immensely important asset for us in a time that isn’t easy. Give him a car he has confidence in, and he’ll be as fast as the best," Briatore added.

Gasly himself welcomed the extension, but as for Franco Colapinto being his partner in 2026, the answer is far less certain.

Franco Colapinto remains focused amid doubt over his F1 seat: "When you’re down to keep pushing"

Franco Colapinto of Alpine F1 Team speaks after the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Source: Getty

For Franco Colapinto, the uncertainty has only hardened his resolve. His debut season has been full of struggles with an Alpine car that has rarely looked competitive. Yet, the rookie has tried to make the most of every small opportunity.

In a recent F1 interview, Colapinto revealed the advice that motivates him through the toughest moments:

"That was to never give up, and when you’re down to keep pushing. I really love advice when you’re having a tough moment, they cheer you up, and luckily I had a lot of these people always (on) my back and pushing me forward. More than a single advice, it’s just those people that were behind me and pushing me in the direction I had to go."

That spirit was evident after the summer break. At the Dutch Grand Prix, he ran from P16 to finish P11, just short of his first career points. Monza proved tougher (with a P17), but he remains hopeful of matching the highs of Baku 2024, where he secured an eighth-place finish with Williams.

When asked about his long-term vision, Franco Colapinto added:

"Still here, in F1!"

Colapinto’s determination reflects the fight of a driver who knows he may need one standout performance to secure his place. Whether Alpine sticks with him or turns back to Doohan, the next eight races could decide his future.

