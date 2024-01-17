Sacked Alpine senior staff set for return to F1 with Red Bull's sister team

It is being heavily reported that former Alpine sporting director Alan Permane will join Red Bull's sister team in the 2024 season.

The 56-year-old was ousted from the French team after being with them for 28 years during the middle of the 2023 season in a dramatic leadership reshuffle. The firing left everyone in the F1 paddock perplexed as Permane is very highly regarded for his technical expertise and wealth of knowledge.

As reported by Motorsport.com, the former Alpine man won't be on the sidelines for long as he is poised to join Red Bull's sister team in their rebranded shape.

Permane would be the ideal man to take the team, which will be under new leadership in the 2024 season, forward and is looking to make progress on the track. However, there has been no official announcement of the signing thus far from Red Bull or its sister team AlphaTauri.

Red Bull team boss praises Alan Permane amid reports of him joining the sister team

Red Bull team boss Christain Horner Stated that he was not aware of the reason which led to the departure of Alan Permane from the Alpine F1 team in 2023. However, speaking to the media, Horner was confident that the former sporting director won't be on the sidelines for long. He said:

“Whilst I've never worked with Alan Permane, I think sometimes there has to be respect shown for somebody that's put in 34 years of hard graft and been involved in world championships with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso."

"He has also been a steady hand during periods of that team going into administration, and out of administration, and into different ownership and so on.

Christain Horner added that the sport hadn't seen the last of the 56-year-old:

“He's very much been a constant there during that period. I think that earns respect and recognition, and I'm sure he's a guy, like with Otmar, that won't find themselves out of work. It won't be the last you've seen of them in the pitlane, no doubt about that.”

It would be quite a coup from Red Bull to sign Permane for their sister team in the 2024 season amid the reshuffling of the team. It would be a clear indication that the sister team is looking to make its own progress up the field and finally come out of the shadow of the world champions.