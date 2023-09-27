Sacked F1 driver Nyck de Vries makes racing return after signing with Mahindra for Formula E

Nyck de Vries is set to return to racing with Formula E after signing up with Mahindra Racing for the upcoming tenth season.

The Dutch driver, who won the Formula E world championship back in season seven, marked his entry in Formula 1 this season with AlphaTauri, earning himself a permanent seat. However, after not being able to meet the team's expectations, he was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo midway in the first half of the season. Post this, he revealed that he was going to study at Harvard but Mahindra Racing revealed he will be returning to Formula E with the team in the upcoming season.

Nyck de Vries will be partnered with Edoardo Mortara in the team, and they will be hoping to get back to the front of the grid. This could be a potential signing for the team as both De Vries and Mortara have impressive racing records in their career. The former won the FIA Formula 2 World Championship with ART Grand Prix back in 2019 and then went on to win the Formula E World Championship the following year. Hence, their prior experience in the sport can turn out to be beneficial.

Mahindra Racing aims to return to the front of the grid with Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara

Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since their initial season in 2014 and despite the fact that they have mostly been a midfield through the years, they are planning to get ahead with this signing for the upcoming season. 2016 was the season when they had their best championship finish at third place, with Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld driving for them.

Nyck de Vries is a former World Champion of the sport, and he will be racing to get back at the front after the short stint served in Formula 1. Mahindra Racing CEO Frédéric Bertrand said,

"I am delighted to welcome Edo and Nyck to the Mahindra Racing family. As a team, we are all embarking on a journey to bring Mahindra Racing back to the front of the grid in the coming years."

However, success might not come within a snap for Nyck de Vries, as Bertrand feels that the tenth season will be one where the team will look into its development and research, but it is possible that the driver would be at the top of the sport once again.

"We anticipate next year will be another year of development and progress, and in a championship like Formula E, success is impossible to achieve overnight. But the signing of Nyck and Edo, along with new recruits within the wider team, puts down a solid foundation on which we can build," Bertrand added.