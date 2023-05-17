"Safety comes first" - Lewis Hamilton issues statement after the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP cancellation

Lewis Hamilton has issued a statement stating that 'safety comes first' after the cancellation of the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP due to an ongoing threat of floods in the region. The inclement weather has adversely affected the region as people living in Imola have been suffering from the adverse effect of floods.

Safety was going to be a major concern as a part of the F2 paddock had been flooded because of the rain and the conditions were not relenting.

Once the cancellation of the event was announced, Lewis Hamilton shared his message on his Instagram story, writing:

"Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now. Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground. I know we all understand that safety comes first. I can't wait to see you all at the next race."

Before Hamilton, F1 had released the official statement as well where it was stated that after discussions involving the FIA, the ministers and FOM, a decision was taken to not proceed with the event this weekend. The statement read:

"Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola."

"The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region," it added. "It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."

Lewis Hamilton did not have the greatest of memories from the last race at this venue

Lewis Hamilton did not have the best of races in Imola last season as well. The Mercedes driver spent both the sprint as well as the Grand Prix stuck in traffic and was unable to make his way through the field.

The driver would have been looking at Imola as the track where the team brought new upgrades to help challenge Red Bull but that didn't happen unfortunately.

