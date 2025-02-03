“Same design with added nonsense”: Red Bull fans troll the team’s new team kit for 2025 F1 season

Red Bull fans were disappointed when the Austrian team unveiled its new kit ahead of the 2025 season. The team had a mixed 2024 campaign. While they lost the Constructor's Championship to McLaren, they were able to secure the driver's title for the fourth successive year, courtesy of Max Verstappen.

For the fourth year in a row, the Austrian team had the most wins, with Max Verstappen winning nine times out of 24 races but his ex-teammate Sergio Perez failed to add to his tally.

Ahead of the new season, Red Bull unveiled its new team kit with some noticeable changes; the name being at the front and center of the kit.

However, F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the team kit on X, with one fan expressing his disappointment over the team's decision to stick with the same color scheme, saying:

"Same design with added nonsense."

"Ugly but I don’t care as long as the car is fast."

"Looks clean but not too sold on the red stripes, must be a clue to the livery…"

"That looks horrible," said a fan.

"If only they had a big colourful symbol that represents RedBull and is easily recognisable…. If only," wrote another sarcastically.

"Sorry for complaining...can we continue with the old ones," claimed another.

Red Bull driver expresses his delight with the team's partner, Ford

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson stated that it was "really special" for him to kick off his journey with the Austrian team while attending the Ford Performance Season Launch in Charlotte.

As per Formula Rapida, the Kiwi spoke about the Austrian brand's association with the American automotive giant which would be in full operation in 2026, saying:

“It’s really special to kick off my 2025 with the Team at the Ford Performance Season Launch in Charlotte. They are such a fun and interesting partner to work with and an iconic brand I’ve loved for a long time. I spend a lot of time in the US, usually at the wheel of a Ford Raptor.

"The brand is synonymous with motorsport culture, not just here but worldwide and it’s special to be a part of the Ford family now. I’m looking forward to seeing what exciting things we can do together this season and what we are building together as we gear up to 2026.”

Red Bull will introduce its own powertrains next year with some assistance from Ford, as they are prepared to kickstart the new engine regulations on a positive note.

The former world champions would look to avoid a similar fate as 2014 when they fell back behind Mercedes in the pecking order after the sport last introduced drastic engine regulations to usher in the Turbo-Hybrid era.

