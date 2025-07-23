“Same fate as Vettel”: Fans react as key clause in Max Verstappen’s RB contract expires

Max Verstappen’s immediate future appears to have taken a new twist—one that has stirred reactions among fans. A recent report has detailed that the Dutch driver will now be able to activate an early exit from his Red Bull contract, which has triggered a wave of reactions among fans.The four-time world champion, who continues to be linked with a move to the Mercedes team, has been reported to have a clause in his contract that could allow him to leave early from his multi-year deal. However, a recent report, courtesy of Dutch outlet ORF, detailed that Verstappen’s exit clause is no longer valid, given that the condition required to trigger it could not be fulfilled.According to the report, Max Verstappen could have been released early from his contract if he had been outside the top three in the drivers’ standings when the season reached its halfway point. However, with him currently sitting third in the standings and still in contention for the title, the clause has effectively been rendered invalid.While this report continues making the rounds, fans have wasted little time in airing their opinions on the update. Taking to X, many shared their thoughts.“Same fate as Vettel. Nice,” one fan commented.Another fan, adding to the conversation, wrote:“He was never going to trigger it anyway.”A third fan chipped in:“He never had any intention of leaving. He's patient for next year.”However, not everyone appeared convinced by the report.“Contracts mean nothing in Formula One. He can be bought out just like that,” a fan posted.Another weighed in, posting:“Doesn’t matter, as he has already signed for Mercedes.”“Can’t wait to see that,” a third fan added.&quot;It’s important you’re here because of the hunger to win&quot;: Max Verstappen on his future in Formula 1Earlier, Max Verstappen himself weighed in on his future in Formula 1. The 27-year-old touched upon how he would love to continue, provided he is in a winning car.The four-time world champion, who spoke with The Athletic, however, cast doubts over how long that would last.“People sometimes hang around maybe to create more money, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t come first. It’s important you’re here because of the hunger to win,” he said.“Some people come here to just get the best out of their car because some don’t have a winning car. But that’s why I think: as long as I can do that, and I’m working with the people that I enjoy working with, then, yeah, we’ll drive. I don’t know when that will stop. Is that 32? Is that 35? 36? I don’t know. It’s impossible to know,” he added.Max Verstappen is currently under contract with the Red Bull Racing outfit until the 2028 season. However, the recent dip in form from the Austrian outfit, coupled with the lingering interest from the Mercedes team, has largely cast huge doubt over the possibility of him fulfilling his deal with Red Bull.Whether Max Verstappen will fulfil his contract at Red Bull—and how long he continues racing in Formula 1—is something only time will reveal.