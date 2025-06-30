Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg's video in a towel leaves fans in splits

F1 fans were left in splits after Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg celebrated his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto's first points in the sport in a quirky fashion. The German had an excellent outing at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix as he finished in the points after starting from P20.

Ad

The 37-year-old had a poor qualifying session on Saturday, June 28, and admitted that he made a silly mistake to finish last. However, he once again impressed everyone with his experience and skill behind the wheel as he managed to finish P9 in an upgraded car.

Apart from his sensational performance in the main race, it was his funny gesture in the Sauber hospitality with his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto that caught everyone's attention. The Brazilian driver also finished in the points for the first time in F1, as he converted his P8 finish into points at the Red Bull Ring.

Ad

Trending

In a video posted by Sauber on their Instagram, the 20-year-old was left shocked when Nico Hulkenberg came out in a towel to click a picture with him and celebrate the feat.

Ad

F1 fans gave their reactions to the video in the comments and were left reeling, commenting:

"Nico's towel is performing better than the Williams this weekend."

"Wish I could believe in something as much as Nico believed that towel would stay in place."

"Seeing Nico in just a towel wasn't on my bingo card this weekend."

"Gabi completely embarrassed to see Hulk in a swimsuit lol."

Ad

"Nico has a lot of trust in the towel."

"Simply lovely, Nicoleto."

Snapshot of F1's reactions to Nico Hulkenberg...Credits-Instagram

With their first double points finish of the year, Sauber have closed the gap to Haas and Aston Martin and sit in P9 in the Constructors' Championship on 26 points.

Ad

Nico Hulkenberg analyses his P9 finish in Austria

Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg stated that he felt great after finishing in the points for the third successive race weekend and credited his race pace for the turnaround in Spielberg.

On the team's official website, the German driver reflected and said:

“It’s a great feeling to be in the points for the third time in a row – especially after a tough qualifying yesterday. We executed a solid race today: aggressive strategy, early first stop, and we managed to make the tyres last while keeping the pace strong. I’ve always felt even more confident with our race pace, and today we were able to make the most of the opportunities.

Ad

"Double points for the team is a fantastic result – and I’m really happy for Gabi scoring his first points in F1. Big congratulations to him, well deserved. Another six points in the bag, a happy team, and positive momentum. Let’s keep pushing.”

Nico Hulkenberg has scored 22 of the team's 26 points and sits P10 in the driver standings after 11 races and two Sprints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More