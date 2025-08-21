Sauber F1 issue statement after controversial death of French streamer: “We are saddened”

The Sauber F1 team has released a statement following the unfortunate death of Jean Pormanove, a renowned streamer who became famous on Kick, the streaming platform. The statement from the F1 team came after Pormanove died on a live stream on Wednesday.Pormanove breathed his last following a grueling 10-day-long constant stream. According to reports, he was subjected to abuse, sleep deprivation, and consumed toxic products.Jean Pormanove died in a tragic incident with Le Lokal, a French streaming channel. They were in partnership with Kick, even though the founders were detained last year for alleged live humiliation and violence.As the streamer died while live-streaming, the Sauber F1 team shared its stance, as fingers were pointed towards Kick's conduct. The F1 team stated, as per GP Fans:&quot;We are saddened by this tragedy and trust kick to take all necessary steps to uphold its safeguards and protect creators.&quot;Kick is the title sponsor of the Hinwil-based F1 team, after it was rebranded from Alfa Romeo. The team is to stay this way before Audi takes over next season and rebrands it again. Currently, Sauber fields Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as its drivers in the 2025 season.Sauber boss has yet to give up despite Audi's transformation in 2026Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and Third placed Nico Hulkenberg of Germany talk in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty ImagesJonathan Wheatley, the Sauber boss, shared that the team has yet to give up on its operation amid the takeover by Audi next season. Speaking about how the organization has to keep growing and add depth, Wheatley said, speaking exclusively to Autosport:&quot;We haven't given up on 2025 yet. For us, it's about strength and depth in terms of our operation. So using this momentum that we've gained over the last few months, continuing getting stronger and stronger in terms of our trackside operations, our factory operations. People talk about continuous improvement, in every single area, we need to just be continually pushing the boundaries.&quot;We need to be adding strength in depth in the organisation. We need to be empowering the people, because this is where our shortcut to our ambitious journey is, it's in creating the right culture and creating a working environment where these people are all adding positively to the contribution of the team. So that's very much the goal,&quot; he further added.Jonathan Wheatley, who was the Sporting Director at Red Bull, left the team last year and joined this team after a gardening leave. He will also be the team principal when Audi takes over in 2026.