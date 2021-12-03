Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Advantage Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes 1-2 leads Max Verstappen in FP1

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets for the first practice session (FP1) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Briton was followed closely by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who classified second and third fastest respectively. As drivers got their first taste of the new circuit, most of them avoided track drama and run-ins at the narrow circuit, leading to a drama-free, yet traffic-riddled practice session.

Although reigning champion Hamilton’s fastest lap was clocked at 1 minute 29.786 seconds, it was only 0.056 seconds quicker than his title rival Verstappen’s fastest best. Verstappen, on the hard tire compound, was fastest in the early half of FP1 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutchman’s fastest lap on the soft tire, however, was less than three tenths slower than Hamilton’s fastest on the same tire compound.

Bottas’ fastest lap was 0.0223 seconds slower than his team-mate and 0.167 seconds slower than the Red Bull F1 title contender’s. However, the Finn enjoyed driving on the circuit, and radioed his team saying “F**k, this track is cool”, as he set the early pace on the soft tire.

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly clocked the fourth fastest lap of the session and was followed by Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who was fifth fastest in FP1 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc clocked the sixth and seventh fastest laps respectively.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo clocked the eighth fastest lap, and was followed by Alpine driver Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel respectively, completing the fastest top ten in FP1 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Red Bull F1 might be quicker than Mercedes at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Although most drivers put in some quick timed laps, the first practice session ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was all about familiarizing themselves with the circuit. The session involved data gathering and track exploration as opposed to raw speed performance. The lap times, therefore, could be fairly unrepresentative of any driver or team’s true pace.

While the Red Bull F1 team looked convincing with Verstappen’s fastest lap on the hard tire, Mercedes' drivers' late laps on the soft tire and Hamilton’s fastest lap are a bit misleading in terms of the true pace deficit between the two. The Dutchman had the quickest overall times in the first and third sectors, however the Briton was quicker in the middle, or second sector, in the FP1 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The championship leader Verstappen’s fastest lap attempt towards the end of the practice session was compromised in the final sector by the Williams of George Russell, who blocked his path.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Mercedes and Red Bull cars are expected to be more closely matched at this circuit, with the latter leading the former. Unlike most new tracks, this circuit has very few grip issues, and the second practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be more representative in terms of advantage.

Edited by Anurag Changmai