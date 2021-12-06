Saudi Arabian Grand Prix : Lewis Hamilton even on points with Max Verstappen after the most controversial race of 2021 F1 season

Expected to be the shortest race of this calendar — on an unfamiliar, unforgiving track — the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix had all F1 fans on the edge of their seat.

The race saw Lewis Hamilton reign supreme over championship rival Max Verstappen at the end of 50 laps. The result has the seven-time world champion leveling up on points with his rival, going into the Yas Marina Circuit next Sunday.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was replete with incidents as it was red-flagged twice, with multiple Virtual Safety Cars and five cars crashing out.

The race threw a lot of stories to process, apart from the obvious battle at the front — with a bad day at the office for Aston Martin and Haas, points finish for Giovinazzi and the last moment overtake by Bottas in his 100th F1 race to achieve the remaining podium place.

In what was the standout, and probably the most talked-about moment, of this race, Verstappen and Hamilton made moves on each other, which resulted in a series of back-and-forths between the FIA, and the Mercedes and Red Bull garages.

Verstappen was also handed a five-second penalty which, along with his dying medium compound tires, ensured a "comfortable" finish to the chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Hamilton.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Standings

Hamilton, having closed down Verstappen's lead at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, goes into the last race tied on points with his rival.

With the stewards still investigating the Turn 27 incident between the duo, the final positions might change late into the night.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #SaudiArabianGP Lewis and Max to report to the stewards at 23:40 local time so in 25 minutes #F1 Lewis and Max to report to the stewards at 23:40 local time so in 25 minutes #F1 #SaudiArabianGP

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has proved to be only the second time in the 71-year old history of the sport of F1 that the title contenders will be drawn on points going into the final race of the season.

On a previous occasion, Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni went into the deciding United States Grand Prix on equal points, with Fittipaldi emerging as the winner of the 1974 Drivers' Championship.

In an intense battle comparable to that of the Senna-Prost rivalry, the two title protagonists go to the Yas Marina Circuit on December 12 in what looks like the closest battles of the Hybrid era, for the decider to the 2021 F1 season.

Edited by Anurag Changmai