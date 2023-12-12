"Scary, with this minimal effort that much dominance": Fans react to Red Bull boss claiming that the team made minimal changes to the car in 2023

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently revealed that almost 60% of RB19 consisted of old parts that were developed for the RB18. The RB19 was the fastest car on the grid and won every single race apart from one in the 2023 F1 season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Christian Horner initially praised the RB19 and how brilliant it was throughout the season. He then quickly revealed that parts like the chassis, suspension, and even the gearbox were carried over from 2022's RB18. He said:

“What it has achieved is quite outstanding. So much of it was carry-over from the RB18. Part of the chassis was carried over, a lot of the suspension was carried over, the gearbox was exactly the same. So probably 60% of the car actually raced last year [2022] as well.”

Expand Tweet

As soon as this statement from Horner surfaced on various social media platforms, many fans were shocked to learn about it and reacted to it. While some simply expressed their shock that nearly 60% of RB19 was built with carried-over parts from 2022, others discussed how dominant the team will be in 2024 since they had loads of time to develop their 2024 F1 car.

Here are some reactions from F1 fans:

"Scary, with this minimal effort that much dominance"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I'm telling ya, in 2024, Red Bull are going to destroy the other teams even more. Because this time, they think that the other teams could actually pose a threat... and they've invested heavily in the new car. When the other teams were investing in this year's car, Red Bull were only thinking about 2024."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen's emotional send-off to Red Bull's RB19

Max Verstappen and Red Bull's RB19 were a match made in heaven. The Dutchman drove the rocket ship of a car to victory 19 times in the 2023 F1 season. Hence, after the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, the three-time world champion heartwarmingly spoke about the car and how hard it will be for him to leave the car behind and move forward to 2024. He said:

“I’m afraid, I’ll always look back at the RB19 as my most successful car. It's going to be probably going to be a little bit emotional when you jump out for the last time knowing that you are not going to be in it again, thinking about how you have achieved a whole year but that's how life goes, you move on. Hopefully, next year will be a rocket again."

Max Verstappen scored 575 points in the 2023 F1 season and won his third consecutive championship way before the season even ended.