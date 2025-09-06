"SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP": Fans react to Alpine announcing Pierre Gasly's contract extension

Pierre Gasly is here to stay at Alpine, as the squad has announced that the 29-year-old has signed a long-term contract extension, increasing his tenure at the team until the end of the 2028 F1 season. Fans have shared their reactions on social media, as they appeared ecstatic that Gasly would remain on the grid for years to come.

Gasly made his debut with Red Bull's second outfit, Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) in 2017. His performances soon helped him land a seat at the A-team in Milton Keynes, but he was demoted to the Faenza-based outfit mid-way through the 2019 season.

Gasly then impressed the paddock with his performances, as he went on to win the 2020 Italian GP with the squad, and stayed with them until Alpine knocked on his door in 2022. He exited the Faenza-based outfit in 2023. Since then, he has secured two podiums with the French squad and has been the team's sole point scorer.

This led Briatore & Co. to reward the 29-year-old's results by extending his contract until the end of the 2028 F1 season. Reflecting on Gasly's having a secure future on the F1 grid, fans wrote on X:

"SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP."

anto¹⁰ | At Monza 🇮🇹 @SeeGasly @AlpineF1Team @PierreGASLY SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP

"So happy that Pierre is continuing this story with you my team 🥹💙," one fan wrote.

"Alpine definitely cooking with the car, gasly wouldn't stay for a midfield," another fan wrote.

However, some fans quickly glanced over how Alpine was struggling in the F1 realm, as it sits last of all the 10 teams on the grid:

"Bro just ended his career," one netizen wrote.

"Stop ruining his career, Get him in a better car," another netizen wrote.

"Gasly could do so much better dude," a third netizen shared.

Pierre Gasly would see out Alpine's transition from Renault engines to Mercedes engines next year, as the French squad would lose its works outfit status after the 2025 season.

Pierre Gasly wants to take Alpine to front of F1 field

Alpine's Pierre Gasly at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend - Source: Getty

Pierre Gasly has been the lead point scorer for Alpine since he joined the team in 2023. Moreover, with his impressive performances during the 2025 season, scoring the team's sole points, he was reckoned as the best bet for the team heading into the 2026 regulations reset.

While the Enstone-based squad is a former version of itself, Gasly wants to take the team back to championship glory, as he said in the team's press release, via Alpine's official website:

"Flavio’s [Briatore] support and belief in me, François’ [Provost] commitment to the Formula One project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships."

Gasly has scored 20 points during the 2025 F1 season, with his last points finish coming at the Belgian GP.

