Sebastian Vettel addresses the lack of transparency in the Red Bull-Christian Horner saga: "It's a slippery slope"

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel recently gave his views on the ongoing Christian Horner-Red Bull fiasco.

In February 2024, Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee, which triggered the team's parent company to start an internal investigation against the Briton. Even after him being cleared of all charges after the investigation, the team continued to be surrounded by controversies after an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between Horner and the employee.

The Red Bull staff who complained about the team principal was removed from the team and has now appealed to the FIA ethics committee, further escalating the matter.

In an exclusive interview, Sky Sports asked Sebastian Vettel for his views on the matter, to which he called for more transparency on the matter so that people can judge the entire situation better. However, he also pointed out how the privacy of the matter should also be respected.

"Given the fact that we are still talking about and so on, probably yes. But I don't know enough details and I think it is a very difficult one because when you don't know everything, it is hard to draw a conclusion. I understand that, you know, you wanna respect private matters as well. It's a slippery slope, but I think in the big picture, you know, you have a certain responsibility to explain to the audience what's going on to then be able to draw the right conclusions," Vettel said.

"So that's why I just feel if the things were a bit more clear for everyone, then it would be easier to make a judgment," he added.

Christian Horner's accuser reportedly wants to return to Red Bull

The female employee who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior and was eventually removed from the team now wants to return and work at Red Bull, according to recent reports from The Independent.

After the internal investigation on Horner came to an end, he was cleared of all charges, while the accuser was suspended from the team. The team spokesperson refused to comment on why she was removed.

Following this, the accuser reportedly filed an official complaint against the Red Bull boss to the FIA ethics committee and could also seek an employment tribunal if the appeal fails.