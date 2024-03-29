Sebastian Vettel addresses Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull amidst growing turbulence at the Austrian team

Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has claimed that he doesn’t see Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull amidst growing tensions within the team.

The Austrian team has found themselves dealing with internal issues as a power struggle has ensued in the leadership. The turmoil has not affected Verstappen's on-track performances but has cast a doubt on his stay with the team beyond 2024.

The three-time world champion had publicly stated that he 'might leave the team' if team advisor Helmut Marko departs. However, speaking with Sport.de, Sebastian Vettel insisted that it wouldn't make sense for Max Verstappen to leave the team presently.

He said:

“There is of course a lot of unrest at the moment, but I think from a sporting perspective, there is currently no reason for him to think about anything else.”

The Dutch driver has a contract with the world champions until the end of the 2028 season which he intends to fulfil. Although there has been interest from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff about his services, as he recently pointed out that the partnership between them and Max Verstappen 'needs to happen'.

Former F1 driver shares his thoughts on Carlos Sainz partnering Max Verstappen

Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck has stated that he would pick Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to partner Max Verstappen in a Red Bull in 2025 as the "competition would stimulate business."

The Spaniard is due to leave the Scuderia at the end of the season after the team replaced him with Lewis Hamilton for next year.

Speaking with Eurosport, the German said:

“Firstly, I would like it because competition stimulates business. Then Max would have to accelerate even more, which he can certainly do. Secondly, I’m sure Max would sleep worse if he knew that Sainz would be his new teammate. In addition, there comes a day in every career when you lose your status.

"Verstappen is number one at Red Bull – but at some point that too will be over. Either he is getting too old or a new team-mate is suddenly putting pressure on him. Such a situation can result in two things: Verstappen becomes even faster or he falls apart.”

Carlos Sainz is the only driver to register two wins in the last 21 races against Verstappen's 19. His win in Melbourne this weekend has put him at the forefront of many teams such as Red Bull, where Sergio Perez's contract with the Austrian team expires at the end of 2024.