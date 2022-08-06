"We want him to stay closely involved in Formula 1" - Sebastian Vettel already has a job offer from F1 CEO

Sebastian Vettel has already been offered a job by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who is open to seeing the four-time world champion take on a non-driving role in the sport. The German driver announced his retirement from the sport at the 2022 Hungarian GP.

Vettel is set to end his long and successful stint as an F1 driver, having announced his upcoming retirement. His current team, Aston Martin, will replace the German with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in 2023. Given Sebastian Vettel's general interest in the sport, fans are hoping to see the 35-year-old take on a more administrative role in the future.

Stefano Domenicali, the sport's CEO, said he would welcome Vettel if he chooses to make a return in another capacity. The F1 boss told Sport Bild:

"Of course we want him to remain closely involved in Formula 1. If he would be interested in becoming part of the system, I would like to welcome him, it sounds inviting.

"We talked about his future and his decision. We just know about Sebastian that after this season he wants to take the time to sort things out and enjoy time with his loved ones."

Sebastian Vettel advised Pierre Gasly in 2016

Pierre Gasly recalled a long phone call he had with Sebastian Vettel in 2016 when the four-time world champion advised him on his situation with Red Bull. The AlphaTauri driver revealed that the German, who was with Ferrari back then, took the time to advise him about his career.

After winning the 2016 GP2 championship, the driver claimed he was disappointed by not getting promoted to F1. However, he highlighted that a call with Vettel helped him plan out his next career move.

Pierre Gasly told the media ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP:

“I had the chance, when I entered into the Red Bull programme, to get closer to him for his last season in Red Bull - see how much effort [he made], see his work ethic inside the team, his dedication for the sport.

"I always remember when I won my GP2 title and I didn’t get promoted to Formula 1 straight away. I was in Singapore when this happened."

Gasly continued about his call with Sebastian Vettel:

"I remember calling him one night and I just wanted like five minutes to get his opinion about it and get his view and try to get some advice on how to deal with the Red Bull situation. It turned out to be a one-and-a-half hour call.”

The F1 world will certainly miss one of its greatest ever drivers. However, fans of the German can remain hopeful of seeing the four-time world champion return to the sport.

