Sebastian Vettel will be driving in F1 for the last time at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The German has been in the sport for 16 years, winning 53 races and four world championships. He had a brilliant career and is considered to be one of the best to ever line up for lights out.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, at the drivers' press conference, he spoke of several positive moments in his career. He was asked to pick a single abiding memory from his career, which he was unable to since he had so many of them.

Sebastian Vettel said:

"I don't think it works that way. I don't think it's fair to pick one. So, I obviously can't speak for an hour now, and I don't really want to but I think I've been lucky that there's been so many moments to choose from."

The last two years at Aston Martin weren't the best for Sebastian Vettel. Although the veteran wasn't able to win races or even stand on podiums, he appreciated his time at the outfit. He mentioned how he learned and grew in the team as well.

The German said:

"I also enjoy the last two years, even though from a sporting point of view, maybe they weren't really a highlight. There was nothing to celebrate, no success in this regard. Still, I think I learned a lot."

Sebastian Vettel feels Kimi Raikkonen was the most talented driver he met

During a recent interview on Beyond the Grid, one of F1's official podcasts, Sebastian Vettel opened up about his life as a legendary F1 driver. He talked about everything, from starting out as a driver to winning it all in the sport.

During his heartwarming and fascinating interview, the German talked about Kimi Raikkonen, one of his teammates at Ferrari. 'The Iceman' impressed Vettel the most with his raw pace and talent.

Sebastian Vettel said:

"Kimi [Raikkonen] is the most talented driver I've ever met. That raw pace of him is by far the best thing about him, and it doesn't just show in Formula 1 cars."

Both veteran drivers have shared a close relationship with each other on and off the track. Vettel explained how they hardly fought over incidents that happened between them since both were quite straightforward in their discussions.

