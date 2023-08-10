Sebastian Vettel clears the air about rumors surrounding a potential racing return

Former F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel has vehemently denied recent rumors that he will be joining the Formula E championship, putting an end to speculation about his potential racing return.

The speculations started gaining traction after ABT Cupra team boss Thomas Biermaier hinted at an environmentally conscious driver joining the team for its upcoming season.

Sebastian Vettel, who exited F1 last year, stepped away from the sport citing a desire to spend more time with his family and contribute to environmental causes.

The idea of Vettel's involvement in the all-electric Formula E championship seemed fitting, given his personal values and commitment to sustainability. However, the Red Bull legend has made it clear that these rumors are baseless and that he is not in discussions with any Formula E team, including ABT Cupra.

"I am not in negotiations to run in Formula E with ABT Cupra or with any other team," Vettel clarified in an interview with the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com.

"Words have been put in my mouth, and I would like to clarify that I am not currently considering a return to motorsport."

Formula E Chairman and Extreme E CEO, Alejandro Agag, revealed that he had previously tried to convince Vettel to join Formula E.

Agag highlighted Sebastian Vettel's dedication to sustainability and the values shared by the sport. However, despite these efforts, Vettel chose not to pursue this avenue.

"We probably weren't at the right time in the right place," Agag acknowledged. "He has some other important goals. But whatever he does, he would be a great asset."

Sebastian Vettel hints at discussions with F1

While the German legend has dismissed the possibility of joining Formula E, the door remains open for a potential return to Formula 1.

The 36-year-old driver recently hinted at discussions he has had with F1 and the FIA about a possible role within the sport. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sebastian Vettel expressed his thoughts on the matter, stating:

"We'll see, but I have some ideas. Obviously, we'll see what the future brings."

Vettel's interest in being associated with Formula 1 stems from his belief in the sport's broader impact on the environment and society.

The former Aston Martin driver has acknowledged that Formula 1 has a substantial responsibility due to its significant reach and influence. With hundreds of thousands of spectators attending races, the sport has the potential to drive change and set an example for sustainability practices.

Sebastian Vettel's meeting with Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali further underscores his commitment to exploring avenues within the sport to drive positive change.

He emphasized that Formula 1's direction needs to align with his values and the broader goal of promoting environmental consciousness.