Sebastian Vettel comes clean on why he's "not allowed" to race in F1 anymore

4-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has been retired for more than a couple of years now. The German superstar has since been linked to an F1 return multiple times. However, the former Red Bull driver has closed the door on any future return to the sport for an heartwarming reason.

Vettel started 299 times in F1 in a career spanning 15 years. He is also comparitively younger to his former rivals Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. However, Sebastian Vettel revealed that his kids have blocked any potential return to F1 as a driver because of his presence in the family.

Sebastian Vettel said: (Quotes via Boxengasse Podcast of Sky Sports Germany)

"I think it has worked out well [to get into a different rhythm]. The family peace still exists!'I'm used to it."

"My children told me I'm not allowed to race anymore because they like it so much that I am there. That's of course wonderful, hearing something like that.”

Sebastian Vettel last raced in the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Aston Martin. He has visited the F1 paddock to promote his social causes - most notably at his favorite F1 circuit in Suzuka.

Sebastian Vettel's reputation defended by former F1 team boss

Franz Tost has called out 'British claims' stating Sebastian Vettel could only win in a fast car. Vettel, who won 53 times in F1, is one of the best drivers of all times.

Vettel is among one of the few drivers to win the world championship 4 years in a row. Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher are among the other notable names to achieve the same feat.

Franz Tost was questioned about Vettel's reputation with British media labeling he could only win in a 'fast car'. The former Alpha Tauri team principal responded by detailing Vettel's supreme record in junior categories and early F1 career.

“That's rubbish. Vettel won as a rookie with a Toro Rosso, dominated Formula BMW before that and also won with Ferrari. He is definitely one of the best of all time. The car was only part of it. A Piastri wouldn't be winning today if he wasn't in a McLaren.” (Quotes via Sport1)

The German prodigy became the youngest ever F1 winner with his stunning win at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008 with Minardi before Verstappen broke the record. The German is now enjoying his retirement with his family and spending some much deserved time with them while also promoting his social causes.

He is touted to return to the paddock one day, with Helmut Marko also suggesting he could be replaced by Vettel. However, there has not been anything concrete by either Vettel or Red Bull and it remains to be seen if the German chooses to come back.

