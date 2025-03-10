Sebastian Vettel confesses 'I am the biggest hypocrite' as the 4x F1 champion continues on his campaign to sustainability

Sebastian Vettel, four-time F1 world champion, has called himself a 'hypocrite' while addressing the climate change issue. He explained that his support for sustainability may seem hypocritical as he left a large carbon footprint on the world during his racing days.

The climate change crisis is an issue that needs urgent attention. Every year, the cases of large-scale natural disasters are only increasing, forcing a conversation over finding solutions to reduce the impact of global warming.

Former F1 driver Vettel also joined the conversation a few years back. After winning four world championships, he retired from F1 in 2022 and has since been endorsing sustainability.

However, the German driver recently admitted that the realization of the climate change crisis happened late in his life. During his racing days, Vettel used a private jet to travel around the world, leading to a large carbon footprint.

Talking to Tages Anzeiger, Sebastian Vettel said (via Racingnews365):

"I have to accept the accusation [of leaving a carbon footprint]. And yes: I am the biggest hypocrite there is when I talk about environmental issues and at the same time have left such a big footprint. I flew around the world for years. Not economy, but business or even first class. Should I feel bad about it? We solve the problem not with shame but by facing it and looking for solutions."

The former Red Bull driver added that in one way or the another, every individual on this planet is a hypocrite as they knowingly or unknowingly contributed to the climate change crisis. Regardless, the time is now to make the change, embrace it, and promote it further to ensure a better world for the future generations.

Vettel has also implemented sustainability measures in his personal life. He reportedly uses an electric Porsche car while his family still uses a diesel van for vacation trips.

Sebastian Vettel urges people to find solutions to reverse climate change crisis

Sebastian Vettel (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has joined the campaign to promote sustainability amid the serious climate change crisis. In Vettel's opinion, the future for children seems bleak, and people from every industry must come together to find a solution to reverse its impact on the planet.

Talking to the aforementioned publication, Vettel said:

"When people talk about the climate crisis, many things are very, very bad. The outlook is devastating; there is a doomsday scenario. Children see their future as bleak. I think it's important to talk about solutions. There are many people who have great ideas. Like in the textile industry, where there are so many approaches to greater sustainability."

Sebastian Vettel further explained that youth of this generation are more self-aware and mentally equipped to be creative and find solutions. Hence, everyone must join hands to fight climate change and embrace sustainability.

