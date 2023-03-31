Former Aston Martin driver and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was all praise for his former rival Fernando Alonso for his performances at the start of the 2023 season.

Alonso, who replaced Vettel at the start of the season after the German's retirement from the sport, has had back-to-back podiums with Vettel's former team. The German driver has no regrets and is happy for Aston Martin. Speaking to Bild, he said:

"Right now I'm doing well in my new situation, and I'm looking forward to pursuing things that interest me and delving into different topics. I enjoy the time at home with the children and family. I collect a lot of ideas and let myself drift before something more concrete comes out of it."

He continued:

"It is always difficult to predict what will happen next year. Therefore, of course, the joy for the team outweighs. I'm glad it's going so well. It was clear that it would be better than last year because last year was pretty bad. But no matter what scenario is taking place now; I made my decision regardless of how things might have gone this year.

Vettel concluded:

"I don't regret resigning. Of course it would be easier if the car wasn't quite as good now, but the joy really outweighs that. Also for him (Fernando Alonso). He also had a few years when he didn't have a good car, so maybe he'll experience a second spring."

"I think the car seems to behave well, so let’s see tomorrow" - Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso topped the FP2 session in Melbourne ahead of the 2023 Australian GP. However, he was cautious with his expectations and said that there is still work to be done for him and the team.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

“It was good. I think in FP1, we concentrated on some test items that we wanted to tick the box (on), and then in FP2. ... it was just a 20-minute (dry) session only. So, still, some jobs to do tomorrow, especially on the tyres into the race, on long runs that we were obviously missing today. But so far, I think the car seems to be behaving well, so let’s see tomorrow.”

It will be fascinating to see if Fernando Alonso can take the fight to Red Bull in Melbourne and get his first pole position in more than a decade.

