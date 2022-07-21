"It will be really special"- Sebastian Vettel to drive Aston Martin's 100-year-old car at 2022 F1 French GP

Sebastian Vettel is all set to drive Aston Martin's first-ever car that competed in a Grand Prix at the upcoming 2022 F1 French GP. The historic vehicle is over 100 years old and first entered the race on July 15th, 1922.

To celebrate the team's centenary in the sport, the four-time world champion will drive yet another historic car before the main event on Sunday. Vettel recently got a chance to drive Nigel Mansell's 1992 Williams around Silverstone ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP. The German owns the said car, having purchased it in 2020.

Sebastian Vettel claims he is looking forward to driving the historic Aston Martin at the Paul Ricard Circuit, given the vast history both the car and track have been a part of.

Vettel told the media, as reported by motorsport-magazin.com:

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a very old car and it will definitely be very different to drive than what I usually drive or what I know. In a way, it has so much history in it, and the fact that it still exists, drives, and is in such good condition is great.”

Vettel was also quoted as having said:

“I am passionate about the history of the sport, so it will be really special to drive one of Aston Martin’s original 1922 Grand Prix cars this weekend.”

Sebastian Vettel claims Michael Schumacher was a good role model

In a discussion surrounding former world champion Nelson Piquet's use of a racist slur against Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel claimed that as influential sportsmen that people from all around the world look up to, they must avoid such mistakes. The Aston Martin driver recollected the times when he looked up to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

The four-time world champion reiterated that influential people like Michael Schumacher have to accept certain responsibilities while being in the limelight. Vettel spoke to the media ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP and said:

“I think we need to find a way to express our opinions and express what we feel is right and what I think is right, you know, in terms of behaviour and setting the right example, so that kids looking up to us think that this is cool, and they will, in a way, copy and try to be like us, I mean, that’s the way I looked at Michael [Schumacher] when I was young. He was the coolest guy there was and I loved him in many, many ways. I loved his driving, but if he said the car was doing this and that and if he said, I don’t know, wearing these boots or doing whatever, then you of course, you believe it, and you follow.”

Sebastian Vettel is currently going through a period of turbulence in his own machinery, with Aston Martin being unable to give him a car that is up to his standard of performance. The world champion is fighting for single-digit points, starkly different from his various title bids in the past. With half the season yet to go, however, there is still time for the British team to fight for points and pip their rivals.

