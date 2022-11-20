Sebastian Vettel felt like 'coming alive' during qualifying for Abu Dhabi GP

Sebastian Vettel has said he felt like he was 'coming alive' during the qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Saturday.

The Aston Martin driver did a splendid job and will start his last F1 race in P9. Looking back at the session, Vettel said that he had a few butterflies in his stomach but once things started rolling, everything went smoothly. He said:

"I think it was coming alive. I felt really comfortable at the end of Q1 and then Q2, so I would have to have another set in Q3, but all in all, I think, it was a good session for us, and we could qualify the car in a decent spot. I’m still in the zone now, but it was a bit emotional before qualy, but I’m sure it will be a big day tomorrow. We have a task on our hands as well; we try to beat the Alfas and score as many points as possible to maybe get sixth in the constructors’ championship."

He added:

“Before qualifying, I had some thoughts about the people that can’t be here because they are not with us anymore, or they didn’t make it. Obviously there’s a lot of people that are here, which is very special. It’s been a long time, and it’s a funny feeling, I have to admit. But as soon as you are in the car, and you drive out, you are quite busy. I guess it’s a good sign. I enjoy it most when I’m present, and I was, so I think it was a good session.”

Vettel (36) is 11th in the driver standings.

Sebastian Vettel looking forward to last F1 race

Sebastian Vettel said that he felt the car was doing exactly what he wanted it to do. He added that everything was perfect and he's forward to competing in his last F1 race. He said:

"Overall, my final qualifying in Formula One was a good session. The car is doing what I want this weekend, and this has contributed to this decent result. I have been very motivated and it felt as if there was a bit extra in me today. We did have some traffic in Q1 and Q2 with a Red Bull at the last corner, but the lap in Q3 was clean."

He continued:

"I am looking forward to the race - my last one in Formula One - and I hope we will be able to deliver a good result for the team as I end my journey with everyone at Aston Martin F1. Anything can happen here, and we will try to maximise our chances tomorrow."

Vettel will start the race in P9 with his longtime rival Fernando Alonso alongside him. Will the last race of the German's career once again see him go up against his rival for one last time? It will be interesting to see what happens.

