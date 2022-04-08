Sebastian Vettel fined €5000 for riding moped on track at F1 Australian GP

As reported in an official statement by the FIA, Sebastian Vettel was handed a fine of €5000 for his moped ride around the Albert Park Circuit. The German was found guilty of breaching Article 26.7 of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations.

Article 26.7 regulates the presence of personnel on track within the five-minute window post the commencement of the first Free Practice session. The stewards' report stated:

“The Stewards determine that Car 5 stopped on the circuit due to a mechanical issue. At the end of the session, VET sought a way to return to his pit. A marshal was at the location with a scooter. VET asked if he could drive the scooter in order to return to his pit. The marshal assented. VET got on the scooter, expecting the marshal to get on behind him. When he didn’t get on, VET departed alone for the pit, without the prior approval to do so. Meanwhile, the marshal was trying to contact Race Control for instructions. In driving on the track to his pit, instead of the designated route, VET breached Article 26.7 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, which prohibits anyone from being on the track in the five-minute period after the end of a session, with the exception of specifically identified personnel, which makes no provision for drivers to have such access unless specifically authorized.”

After missing out on the first two races of the 2022 season due to COVID-19, Sebastian Vettel was seen waving at fans and riding around the track to cherish the feeling of being back on track.

"Like arriving late to school" - Sebastian Vettel on missing the first two races

The four-time world champion got the first taste of the new F1 era in the winter testing session in Barcelona but has still not competed at full capacity in a full-fledged race.

As reported by First Post, Sebastian Vettel shared his feelings about having missed the two crucial races and his expectations from the upcoming Australian Grand Prix, saying:

“After testing positive and missing the first two races, it feels a bit like arriving late to school so I’m really keen to get going again. For me, after nearly a month out of the car, it will be important to learn throughout the practice sessions and I hope we can take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race.”

Sebastian Vettel has stood on the top step of the podium three times in Australia. While the German may not necessarily have the car to get him there this weekend, he certainly still has the same drive.

