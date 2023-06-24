Sebastian Vettel helped Aston Martin reach ‘where they are’, insists Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner

Four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel played a crucial role in helping Aston Martin achieve its current standing in the sport, according to Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing.

Horner insists that Aston Martin "wouldn't be where they are this season" without Vettel's contribution during his two-year tenure with the team.

Vettel, known for his remarkable success with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, decided to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season after spending his last two years with Aston Martin.

While his time with the British team was predominantly in the midfield, Sebastian Vettel's influence on Aston Martin extends beyond his on-track performances.

The 35-year-old managed to secure only one additional podium finish, bringing his total to 121 podiums throughout his career with Toro Rosso, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

However, the current season has seen Aston Martin make a significant leap forward, emerging as a front-running force with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel. The team has already achieved an impressive six podium finishes in just eight races.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, recently remarked in an interview with Sport BILD that Vettel faced a challenging phase during his time at Aston Martin, emphasizing the contribution he made despite the difficulties.

Horner suggested that Vettel's experience and technical expertise have contributed to the team's development and progress. He stated:

"They wouldn’t be where they are this season. He has shared much of his successful experience and now that he is not in Formula 1, he will be enjoying time with his family.”

Horner credited Sebastian Vettel for sharing his wealth of successful experiences, which undoubtedly played a part in helping Aston Martin elevate their performance.

Christian Horner believes Sebastian Vettel would be "frustrated" seeing Aston Martin's progress

Christian Horner, acknowledging Sebastian Vettel's role in Aston Martin's progress, expressed his belief that it must be frustrating for the German driver to witness the team's success this year.

"It must be frustrating for Sebastian to see how Aston Martin is doing this year," Horner told Sport BILD.

Horner also noted that Vettel is now able to enjoy precious time with his family after stepping away from F1.

Although Aston Martin's improvement over the winter break has been drastic, the team is yet to secure their first F1 victory, primarily due to the ongoing dominance of Red Bull Racing, the team led by Christian Horner himself.

Poll : 0 votes