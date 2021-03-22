Sebastian Vettel: It's the cumulative effect of all things

Sebastian Vettel has revealed that driving a new car requires a steep learning curve. According to Vettel, the Aston Martin feels different from what he is used to, and he must learn the characteristics and behavior of his new car.

Speaking about his preparations before the start of the season, Vettel said:

"It's just getting to know the people, as it's one thing to understand what they mean, obviously, and lots of different things to talk about the car."

Speaking about the car specifically, Vettel asserted:

"On the car, the steering feels different, because it's a different unit. Obviously, every F1 car has power steering, but every power steering is set up slightly differently, and it gives you a different impression because ultimately, when you drive, you have the wheel in your hands and that's the feedback you get."

This time next week, we're waiting patiently. 💚 pic.twitter.com/tdlfkbCNev — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 21, 2021

Additionally, Sebastian Vettel elaborated on how switching teams and machinery involves a learning curve.

This car drives differently: Sebastian Vettel

"The car has a different philosophy," said the four-time world champion.

"It's a different team, it's a different car so it drives a bit differently. It wants to be driven differently, and with a different power unit."

"I’m playing around, trying lots of stuff; some stuff works, some other stuff doesn’t, some things require breaking a habit. That’s part of the game and it’s also exciting."#SV5 talks #F1Testing with @F1.com ⬇️https://t.co/fMGFuHwllf #F1 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 16, 2021

Speaking about the changes in the car, Vettel said:

"It's a different environment inside the car as well, just in terms of the comfort. The pedals are feeling a bit different and the seat is a little bit different. So it's small stuff, but it's the cumulative effect of all those things put together."

Explaining the differences between cars in Formula 1, Vettel asserted:

"It's not like there's only one thing. It's not like you have a high rake car and you just drop the rake and you are in a Mercedes, and you are in a Mercedes and you increase the rake and you drive a Red Bull. It's not like that. It's much, much more complex. There are a lot more elements that have to come together."

Sebastian Vettel will head into the 2021 season knowing his stint at Ferrari and ultimately the unceremonious exit damaged his reputation. At Aston Martin, it's all about starting fresh and stamping his authority on the grid.

Early indications, however, do not look great. Sebastian Vettel did not have a good pre-season test. He failed to rack up mileage on his new car after nagging reliability issues throughout the test. It will be interesting to see what the next chapter in Sebastian Vettel's career has in store.