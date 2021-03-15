Sebastian Vettel: Mercedes and Red Bull to fight it out

Sebastian Vettel reckons Red Bull and Mercedes will be fighting it out at the front while the midfield teams seem to have gotten even closer.

When questioned about the pecking order Sebastian Vettel said:

"From the performance, as far as I have seen, it seems to be very close. Red Bull looks very strong, Mercedes, anything other than being at the top would be a surprise for everyone. But it looks like all the midfield has caught up."

📹👀 Confused Mercedes 'slower than Red Bull' - F1 testing's big lessons



Our latest video outlines the lessons learned from testing including is Red Bull as good as it looks, and is Mercedes really struggling as much as it appears? Full video 🔗⬇️https://t.co/neV5kFsz7F — The Race (@wearetherace) March 14, 2021

Sebastian Vettel didn't think the lack of running for Mercedes would have a huge impact on the team. When pointed out that Mercedes were unable to gather much mileage, Sebastian Vettel said:

"Mercedes didn't pull off the mileage miracle like in the last few years. But I'm sure they'll be in a good position for the first race. Red Bull is doing what they should. They are the challenger. I think one of the two teams will make it in the end."

Sebastian Vettel: Takes time to learn everything

Speaking about how the test went for Aston Martin and himself, Sebastian Vettel revealed there was a lot of work yet to be done.

Speaking about current progress, Sebastian Vettel said:

"It's all just little things, but it's the sum of the details that makes it big. I expect a steep learning curve in the first races"

Advertisement

When asked about his understanding of the car, he replied:

"The car has different steering. The pedals and the seat feel different. The car is built according to a different philosophy. It wants to be driven differently. We have a different engine. You have to get used to that first."

Seb in the sunset... 😍#SV5 is keeping those laps coming, 56 and counting! 👊 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/DQl7JIbKON — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 14, 2021

"I still have to understand how the car wants to be driven. I basically have to find out the differences between my past and my future."

Sebastian Vettel's new journey with Aston Martin will be one of the key storylines of the 2021 Formula 1 season. If he loses out to his young Canadian teammate, it could mean an end to Vettel's Formula 1 career.