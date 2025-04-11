  • home icon
"Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton destroyed him and he still can't get over it": Fans react to Fernando Alonso's subtle dig at the two ex-champions

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Apr 11, 2025 10:20 GMT
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Previews - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Fernando Alonso of Alpine and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin Aramco during the press conference- Source: Getty

F1 fans were left reeling after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso took a subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel while praising Max Verstappen's championships in F1. The two-time F1 world champion has been languishing in the midfield with the British team since last year and has failed to score points in the first three races of the 2025 season.

The Spanish driver, who last won a race in 2013, signed a contract extension with the Silverstone-based outfit in his bid to capture a third world championship next year. However, during the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, the 43-year-old was full of praise for Max Verstappen and his exploits, who secured an unlikely pole position.

Speaking with GPBlog, Alonso believed that Verstappen's title reign in F1 had been more impressive than the last two eras of the sport that saw Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel dominate F1, saying:

“There have been periods of dominance in the last twenty years in F1. Great teams and drivers, but the victories were a little bit on the easy side. With Max, except for 2023, he had serious competition in 2022 and also in the last year.
"And obviously in 2021 with Lewis. The championships that Max has won, except in 2023, were in a more fighting way than the last two eras of champions.”
F1 fans gave their reactions to Fernando Alonso's comments on X, with one fan claiming:

"Vettel and Hamilton destroyed him and he still can't get over it."
"This is objectively false. Hamilton & Vettel faced more competition for their titles while Verstappen was gifted the only title he had to actually compete for."
"Little man Alonso at it again," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Alonso seems salty, a shame he feels this way. People really seem to forget the drama between Lewis vs Nico or Lewis vs Vettel...," mentioned a fan.
"The real question is why is he glazing Max so much? Is he trying to talk Max into keeping him as his teammate next year?" asked another.
"Alonso is just jealous af," wrote another.

Fernando Alonso draws a parallel between his 2012 season and Max Verstappen's 2025 season

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he had been in a similar position as Max Verstappen, fighting for a championship in the "third or fourth" fastest car.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the 32-time F1 race winner reflected on the Dutchman's 2025 title bid and said:

“I’ve been there. I’ve been fighting for World Championships with the third, fourth fastest car. So, you know, in the end it’s difficult. As it was difficult for me to beat [Sebastian] Vettel. So I hope for him he can fight until the end. But they [Red Bull] need to improve a little bit the machine.”

Fernando Alonso, unfortunately, finished runner-up to Sebastian Vettel in the 2012 season as he finished a mere three points behind the latter in inferior machinery.

