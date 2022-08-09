Create
Sebastian Vettel on what he is 'looking forward to keeping' from his F1 career

Sebastian Vettell during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Khushi Chandani
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Aug 09, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Sebastian Vettel, who announced earlier this month that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, shared that it is the memories and friendships he has made that he hopes to take with him once he parts ways with the sport.

As reported by Racingnews365, Sebastian Vettel spoke about the valuable aspects of the sport and the years he spent in it that he will be taking with him beyond the 2022 season. He said:

“But I think more than that is really the memories, the emotions, the highs and the lows, the people that Ive met. Lewis [Hamilton] is obviously one of the central figures in the last years, [one of] the friends I made, and that stays. It would be a much harder decision [to retire] if you give up all of that and you lose all these people. Obviously, I will not see them as regularly as now and it will be very different, but its the friendships, the people, and the relationships that stay. Thats probably the biggest one that Im looking forward to keeping, and the most meaningful legacy.’’

The four-time world champion further said:

“I think we all have a limit. Obviously, if you achieve more then its a little bit further, youre pushing that a little bit further. But I think its good; there are new kids on the block and theyre doing great. The time today and tomorrow belongs to them, so thats just how it goes. We all have our time and I think, most importantly, we make the most of it and we enjoy it, and then move on and make room for the next ones.’’

Lewis Hamilton paid an especially heartwarming tribute to the German, having described Vettel as a "competitor" and "friend."

Sebastian Vettel's decision to retire is "logical", says Red Bull advisor

Helmut Marko feels that Sebastian Vettel has made a logical decision to retire, given that he has been unable to make it to the podium in his Aston Martin, let alone win races.

In an interview with Sport24, Marko said:

“With his meticulousness, Vettel fitted our DNA perfectly, everything worked together perfectly. He has other priorities now, he doesn’t even make it onto the podium with his car. So it is logical that he draws the consequences. If you don’t put your heart into it, nothing goes on.’’
📻 "Sebastian Vettel, you are the man!" #F1 https://t.co/IhQK1paJbZ

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most celebrated drivers in the history of F1, with a whopping four championship titles to his name and a strong legacy.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

