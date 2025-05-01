Sebastian Vettel makes his feelings crystal clear about succeeding Helmut Marko at Red Bull one day

Sebastian Vettel addressed the prospect of being Red Bull's next mentor and replacing their experienced advisor Helmut Marko. Vettel, speaking about this in a recent interview, revealed that there is "only" one Marko, and the role at Red Bull belongs to him (Marko).

Vettel has been a long-time Red Bull faithful from his days as a driver. He arrived at the Milton Keynes-based team in 2009 after staying at the Red Bull sister team for two years in 2007 and 2008. He drove for the Christian Horner-led team for six years, winning four titles, and taking numerous wins and podiums.

The former German driver moved to Ferrari in 2015 and raced for them until 2020 before moving to Aston Martin in 2021. Vettel raced for the British team for two more years and then retired at the end of 2022.

Despite his departure from F1, he has remained in contact with the sport, and it puts him in a position to become an advisor for Red Bull. However, the former Red Bull man does not seem too eager to take over as Marko's replacement.

Speaking about this, he said during the Backstage Boxengasse podcast,

"I think there is only one Helmut. That is Helmut's role."

However, Vettel did not shy away from admitting his interest in the role. He further added:

"The challenge is very inspiring in general and of course the experiences of Helmut and myself are similar in some ways," Vettel mentioned (as reported by Formule1.nl)

Sebastian Vettel raced in Formula 1 for over one and a half decades, claiming 300 race entries, four Championships, 53 race wins, and 122 podiums. He retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

What did Helmut Marko say about Sebastian Vettel?

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull Racing top advisor, has shared his thoughts on the former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel and touched upon whether the latter is ready to be his successor at the team.

In Picture: Sebastian Vettel (2nd right) of Germany and Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull Racing, celebrate with Red Bull Racing Motorsport Consultant Dr. Helmut Marko - Source: Getty Images

Speaking about this, Marko said:

"He (Vettel) has been a brilliant strategist in all his Formula 1 teams," Marko told Sky Sports F1. "It would be great if he could take over my job one day. He doesn't need a year to do that. After two races he has it under control." (Via Formule1.nl)

Helmut Marko, a former F1 and Endurance Racing driver, is one of Red Bull's most recognizable faces. He was a close friend of Red Bull's co-founder, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, and the pillar of success of the Austrian team and its sister subsidiaries since 2005.

