Sebastian Vettel to miss F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Nico Hulkenberg to continue driving for Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel will miss the Saudi Arabian GP as he was unable to return a negative COVID-19 test. Aston Martin updated its official social media handle that Nico Hulkenberg will be taking part in the Saudi Arabian GP alongside Lance Stroll.

Vettel had returned a positive COVID test a day before the Bahrain GP and was expected to make a return to the Saudi Arabian GP if he returned a negative result. As it turns out, the German has been unable to furnish that, and Hulkenberg, who replaced Vettel in the last race as well, will take up driving duties.

Hulkenberg did a solid job at the Bahrain GP as well, where he was brought in on short notice to replace Vettel. The German managed to outqualify Lance Stroll by three tenths despite not performing any testing in the car.

The race, however, didn't fare much better for the German as his rustiness and race fitness were a big factor in him finishing 17th. For the Saudi Arabian GP, Hulkenberg should have much better preparation behind him and we could see him putting together a much better weekend this time around.

Sebastian Vettel the second driver to miss sessions due to COVID

Sebastian Vettel is the second driver in the paddock to miss out on the season's activities due to a positive COVID test. Daniel Ricciardo was the first as the Australian driver contracted COVID before the pre-season test in Bahrain and ended up missing the test.

Fortunately for the Aussie, the race was at the same venue the following week, due to which he was able to get back to racing later in the Bahrain GP. For Vettel, the logistics aren't this simple. The German driver was stuck in Bahrain with his sickness and could not travel to Saudi Arabia until he tested negative.

Aston Martin updated Vettel's status yesterday stating that the team will wait until the last minute possible to give the German every possible opportunity to race. Since Vettel was unable to furnish the test by Friday morning, the team had no choice but to allow Nico Hulkenberg to drive the Aston Martin for the weekend.

