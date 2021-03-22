Sebastian Vettel: Pride not a deterrent in helmet switch

Sebastian Vettel will wear a pink helmet this season as a result of becoming an ambassador for BWT. Vettel revealed that his "pride" did not stop him from switching his iconic German stripes to a pink design.

The Austrian water treatment company wants to cut back on single-use plastic bottles around the world by expanding water treatment facilities to make clean tap water more readily accessible.

Sebastian Vettel's partnership involves wearing a pink helmet design that carries the message, "Change the world, sip by sip."

BWT has brought in Sebastian Vettel as a brand ambassador for their sustainability efforts through a personal partnership.



As part of the deal, Vettel has switched to a new BWT-branded, pink and white helmet.

Although it is a significant change for Vettel, who has famously carried the German stripes on his helmet, the four-time champion feels that the impact of the campaign is more important.

While talking about the change in his helmet design, Vettel remarked:

"I don’t have any pride in my way to stick to the German flag. The design is similar, and the core is still the same, but obviously, the message is clear."

Regarding BWT's efforts and technology, Vettel said:

“The team has a history as well with BWT, it’s not just a strong partnership for the team, but I think strong technology behind, making drinkable water accessible to places that would normally struggle, and not just those places, but also any other places."

Speaking about his own actions, Vettel asserted:

"I have something, I have the technology at home. I don’t use plastic bottles anymore, so you avoid plastic rubbish."

"The main thing is to create awareness": Sebastian Vettel





Wake us up when it's race week... pic.twitter.com/2QNZVm6VYX — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 15, 2021

Speaking about the efforts taken by Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel appreciated the series' push in being eco-friendly.

“I think Formula 1 is pushing very hard to get rid of plastics in the paddock," Vettel said.

"I’ve been doing my best the last couple of years, so I think there’s just solutions out there and companies such as BWT delivering those type of solutions, and we all should thrive and have to thrive for a better world and better future."

“I think the main thing is to create awareness. It’s a small thing, to paint your helmet in a different color, but it reaches quite a lot of people, so I’m happy to hear that you noticed.”

With Lewis Hamilton's push for diversity and Sebastian Vettel spreading awareness about waste management, it's great to see these Formula 1 legends trying to make a positive impact in the world.