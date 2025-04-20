Sebastian Vettel pulls back the curtain on life after F1 as he enjoys his retirement

Sebastian Vettel has shared that he misses F1, after having retired from the sport over two years ago, but also mentioned that he is at peace with the decision that he made. The German driver retired in 2022, having spent the final two seasons of his illustrious career at Aston Martin.

Vettel retired from F1 as a four-time world champion and third on the list for most victories in the sport at the time. When Vettel called it quits at the age of 35, two years ago, some fans had expected to see the German driver return back to the sport in the future.

This has not been the case, and Vettel has even kept a low profile ever since retiring, making only sporadic public appearances since 2022. A comeback does not look like a possibility even in the future, as the 37-year-old has said that he is very happy as he enjoys his post retirement innings.

An X user shared a recent clip of Vettel, in which the former Red Bull man was discussing his life after F1. Vettel was asked if he misses the sport or not, to which he replied:

"I do miss it. I'm still, you know, not that experienced watching Formula 1, it's still relatively, I mean, now its whatever, two or three years, but it's still a little bit awkward here and there."

"But life is good, I'm very happy with the decision I made. For sure there is stuff that I miss, but there's also things I don't miss. So, it's a balance."

Since retiring from F1 at the close of the 2022 season, Sebastian Vettel has only occasionally showed up at race weekends, while focusing his efforts primary on raising awareness for environmental causes. One of his latest initiatives took him to Saudi Arabia, where he hosted an event aimed at supporting women’s involvement in motorsport.

Helmut Marko names Sebastian Vettel as the 'ideal successor' to him at Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel with Helmut Marko at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Helmut Marko recently named Sebastian Vettel as the 'ideal successor' to himself, in his role as the head of the Red Bull junior programme, as well as a chief advisor at the Austrian team. The German driver started his F1 journey at Red Bull, and also won all his four championships with the team from 2010-2013.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko mentioned that Vettel would be his perfect replacement at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and could transition smoothly into the role.

“I think he [Vettel] would be the ideal successor candidate," said Marko. [via Autosport]

“Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior programme, he’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia.” he added.

Helmut Marko has been responsible for the Red Bull junior team's success over the years, as he has headed the programme which has seen the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen graduate into F1. The Austrian now wants one of his proteges to take over from him in this role, as he believes that Vettel's future still lies in the world of motorsports.

