Sebastian Vettel responds to Lewis Hamilton's comments claiming F1 environment is bad for women

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel recently commented on Lewis Hamilton's claims of F1's environment being bad for women, stating the sport has a 'lot of responsibility'.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's text scandal has put the spotlight on F1 for many different reasons, one of them being women's safety in the sport.

Everyone in the sport unanimously asked for more transparency, and Sebastian Vettel, in his interview with TalkSport, called for the same. He gave a diplomatic response to Lewis Hamilton's comments about the F1 environment for women being 'terrible'. He said:

"F1 is a big industry and is a big global sport and with that comes a lot of responsibility. I think on some fronts F1 is moving very fast, if you look at the technology, the cars it's fascinating.

"On other fronts, I agree, it's moving quite slow but there is a change in the air and things are getting better. I mean if I take my time when I started to when I finished, there were a lot more women. But yeah, it something that happens, it shouldn't happen and (the change) has to happen quicker."

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on the 'male-dominated' F1 narrative

Lewis Hamilton stated that F1 is facing a 'terrible' narrative that if a woman files a complaint she might risk losing her job whilst giving his take on Red Bull's decision to suspend the employee who complained against Christian Horner.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Mercedes driver said:

"It is still a male-dominated sport and we're living in a time where the message is, 'if you file a complaint, you'll be fired'. And that is a terrible narrative to be projecting to the world, especially when we're talking about inclusivity here in the sport, we need to make sure that we're staying true to the core values here."

Lewis Hamilton also questioned if the fans could trust the sport even with their lack of 'accountability and transparency'.

Red Bull decided to suspend the female employee because, reportedly, her allegations weren't proven in the team's internal investigation. The decision has irked everyone involved in the sport because of the lack of transparency. Although there hasn't been much update on the case, the issue has not subsided as of yet.