Sebastian Vettel announces shock retirement at the end of 2022 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel broke the internet once again on the same day by announcing his retirement from F1. The German driver had just made his account on Instagram earlier in the day and as it turns out, the first thing that he posts is him leaving F1 for good.

In a clip that Sebastian Vettel posted on his Instagram account, he said:

"I hereby announce my retirement from F1 by the end of the 2022 season. Probably I should start with a long list of people to thank now but I feel is important to explain the reasons behind my decision. I love this sport, it has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there is my life off track too."

"Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat others. Who am I? I'm Sebastian, father of three children and husband to a wonderful woman. I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or skilled people."

"I am obsessed with perfection. I am tolerant and feel we have the same rights to live, no matter what we look like, where we come from and who we love. I love being outside and love nature and its wonders. I am stubborn and impatient. I can be really annoying. I like to make people laugh. I like chocolate and the smell of fresh bread. My favourite colour is blue."

Sebastian Vettel touched on how following his passion over the years has taken time and energy away from his family, saying:

"I believe in change and progress and that every little bit makes a difference. I am an optimist and I believe people are good. Next to racing, I have grown a family and I love being around them. I have grown other interests around F1. My passion for racing and F1 comes with lots of time spent away from them and takes a lot of energy."

"Committing to my passion the way I did and the way I think is right, does no longer go side by side with my wish to be a great father and husband. The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection takes focus and commitment."

He also talked about how his goals had shifted from winning races to spending time with the family, saying:

"My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye, and most importantly, being able to learn from them."

"Children are our future. Further, I feel there is so much to explore and learn. About like and about myself. Speaking of the future I feel we live in very decisive times. And how we all shape these next years will determine our lives."

Talk is not enough and we can not afford to wait: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel's farewell note specifically talked about social causes as well and how simply talking about things was not enough. He said:

"My passion comes with certain aspects that I have learned to dislike. They might be solved in the future but the will to apply that change has to grow much much stronger and has to be leading to action today. Talk is not enough and we can not afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race is underway, my best race? Still to come. I believe in moving forwards and moving in. Time is a one-way street and I want to go with the times."

Sebastian Vettel eventually passed the baton on to the next generation of drivers who have already started taking over the sport, saying:

"Looking back is only going to slow you down. I look forward to race down unknown tracks and I will be finding new challenges. The marks I left on the track will stay until time and rain will wash them away. New ones will be put down. Tomorrow belongs to those shaping today. The next corner is in good hands as the new generation has already turned in. I believe there is still a race to win. Farewell and thanks for letting me share the track with you."

Sebastian Vettel has retired from the sport with one of the most successful careers in the history of the sport. He has 4 titles, more than 50 wins, and pole positions, in his career and will certainly go down as one of the greats of the sport.

