"What an absolute shame his last Italian GP ended like this; Vettel is Finished"- Fans react to Sebastian Vettel's DNF at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel retires at the 2022 F1 Italian GP (Credits F1/Twitter)
Pratik Joshi
Pratik Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 11, 2022 08:03 PM IST

Sebastian Vettel has retired from the 2022 F1 Italian GP. Starting P11, Vettel had a decent start but by Lap 12, his Aston Martin was smoking. According to the radio messages, it appears to be an engine problem. With a disappointing end to his race, fans took to social media to react to his last Italian GP.

"What an absolute shame his last Italian GP ended like this"
@F1 What an absolute shame his last Italian GP ended like this
"Vettel is Finished."
@F1 Vettel is Finished. 😭
"He should retire immidiately"
@F1 He should retire immidiately
"his last monza race ends like this"
@F1 his last monza race ends like this https://t.co/VhorGKvp67
"Most unluckiest driver of all time"
@F1 Most unluckiest driver of all time
"Vettel getting screwed again. He needs to find a new team!"
@F1 Vettel getting screwed again. He needs to find a new team!
"Vettel being going outta F1 sad man, state of Aston Martin"
@F1 Vettel being going outta F1 sad man, state of Aston Martin🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️
""Out on his last race at Monza" I hate in here"
@F1 “Out on his last race at Monza” I hate in here https://t.co/z0wtaafFx4
"Aston Martin have blood on their hands for ruining Seb final season in F1"
@F1 Aston Martin have blood on their hands for ruining Seb final season in F1
"Every weekend is just pain"
@F1 Every weekend is just pain

Sebastian Vettel loves courses like Monza; says "first win always remains something special"

Sebastian Vettel won his first race at Monza back in 2008. Speaking to the press ahead of his last Italian GP, the 35-year-old said:

"Well, I like Monza, I love the track. Obviously, there's a lot of memories. I don't… you know I don't wake… I didn't wake up this morning, I won't wake up on Sunday thinking this is the last time in Monza."

In his 16th and final F1 season, Sebastian Vettel has seen the highs and lows of the sport. A four-time world champion, he won his first race at the 2008 F1 Italian GP. Putting his Toro Rosso on pole, he shocked the world by winning the race in a blistering rain. It was the first race win for the second Red Bull outfit.

Upon being asked how his first 2008 win stacked up against the other 52, he replied:

"Well, it was a long time ago. But I think your first win always remains something special so to answer your question, probably pretty high but then it's quite a luxury to be able to choose from so many. And for sure, right now, I can't compare all of them but I would say the first one is very special. Also the circumstances, you know; it was a bit of a miracle and fairy tale, pulling it off with a pole and then the race win. So yeah, very special."
Remembering 21-year-old Sebastian Vettel's memorable first win, back in 2008! 🙌#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 https://t.co/6hwseefhAh

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most decorated superstars in the sport. He has won 53 Grands Prix and 4 World Championships (2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013) in his career. It is sad to see the legend of the sport retire but all his fans will always remember the 21-year-old Vettel winning in the rain, riding a 2007 spec engine in his Toro Rosso.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Edited by Anurag C

