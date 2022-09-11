"What an absolute shame his last Italian GP ended like this; Vettel is Finished"- Fans react to Sebastian Vettel's DNF at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Sebastian Vettel has retired from the 2022 F1 Italian GP. Starting P11, Vettel had a decent start but by Lap 12, his Aston Martin was smoking. According to the radio messages, it appears to be an engine problem. With a disappointing end to his race, fans took to social media to react to his last Italian GP.

"What an absolute shame his last Italian GP ended like this"

Markoss @strollinpoint @F1 What an absolute shame his last Italian GP ended like this @F1 What an absolute shame his last Italian GP ended like this

"Vettel is Finished."

"He should retire immidiately"

"his last monza race ends like this"

"Most unluckiest driver of all time"

"Vettel getting screwed again. He needs to find a new team!"

MPO @chismevious @F1 Vettel getting screwed again. He needs to find a new team! @F1 Vettel getting screwed again. He needs to find a new team!

"Vettel being going outta F1 sad man, state of Aston Martin"

""Out on his last race at Monza" I hate in here"

"Aston Martin have blood on their hands for ruining Seb final season in F1"

Migo @Migmanm07 @F1 Aston Martin have blood on their hands for ruining Seb final season in F1 @F1 Aston Martin have blood on their hands for ruining Seb final season in F1

"Every weekend is just pain"

Sebastian Vettel loves courses like Monza; says "first win always remains something special"

Sebastian Vettel won his first race at Monza back in 2008. Speaking to the press ahead of his last Italian GP, the 35-year-old said:

"Well, I like Monza, I love the track. Obviously, there's a lot of memories. I don't… you know I don't wake… I didn't wake up this morning, I won't wake up on Sunday thinking this is the last time in Monza."

In his 16th and final F1 season, Sebastian Vettel has seen the highs and lows of the sport. A four-time world champion, he won his first race at the 2008 F1 Italian GP. Putting his Toro Rosso on pole, he shocked the world by winning the race in a blistering rain. It was the first race win for the second Red Bull outfit.

Upon being asked how his first 2008 win stacked up against the other 52, he replied:

"Well, it was a long time ago. But I think your first win always remains something special so to answer your question, probably pretty high but then it's quite a luxury to be able to choose from so many. And for sure, right now, I can't compare all of them but I would say the first one is very special. Also the circumstances, you know; it was a bit of a miracle and fairy tale, pulling it off with a pole and then the race win. So yeah, very special."

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most decorated superstars in the sport. He has won 53 Grands Prix and 4 World Championships (2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013) in his career. It is sad to see the legend of the sport retire but all his fans will always remember the 21-year-old Vettel winning in the rain, riding a 2007 spec engine in his Toro Rosso.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C