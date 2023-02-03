Sebastian Vettel could return to F1 if the drivers' association has its way

Before Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 for good, he was the director of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association), a union of F1 drivers founded in 1961. Despite the German retiring from the sport after the 2022 F1 season, there have been rumors and talks that he might return solely as the director of the union.

Speaking to PlanetF1, the chairman of the GPDA, Alex Wurz, revealed how Vettel is being considered to continue his directorial role. Current members of the union have chosen to wait for the German to decide and consider the offer of returning. Wurz said:

"We will decide on [Vettel’s role] during the first part of the season. As we all wanted to give Seb time to consider his own future with perhaps continuous involvement in the GPDA. Of course Seb could do the chairman of the GPDA job, as much as he has the greatest potential to be the boss of many other organisations. In fact if Sebastian turns his attention to things he always does a stellar job."

alex wurz @alex_wurz ... another evening all together for the GPDA end of season meeting, also to say "see you later" to Mick, Nicolas and Daniel, and of course to make a special presentation for Sebastian #RacingUnited #GPDA Can’t get enough of each other... another evening all together for the GPDA end of season meeting, also to say "see you later" to Mick, Nicolas and Daniel, and of course to make a special presentation for Sebastian #Vettel Can’t get enough of each other 😂... another evening all together for the GPDA end of season meeting, also to say "see you later" to Mick, Nicolas and Daniel, and of course to make a special presentation for Sebastian #Vettel☝️ #RacingUnited #GPDA https://t.co/kvP6YVeGAs

Wurz further praised the four-time world champion and claimed that he was the right man for the job. He even joked about how the German is not the fastest responder to emails sent by the union. Even if Sebastian Vettel does not want to return as GPDA director, the union's chairman and many others would love to see him in and around F1 in some capacity. He further added:

"We as F1 are lucky to have had him and I am certain we will see him again in some sort of capacity or role, and if only as an observer and continuous ambassador of the sport. I am sure he would not be upset if I add that at times he is not the fastest of the directors to reply to emails or messages but he does take it all in and process accurately and greatly."

Lance Stroll shared how Sebastian Vettel pushed him to become a better driver

Lance Stroll recently praised his former teammate Sebastian Vettel and shared how much he learned from the four-time world champion. Speaking to Motorsport, the young Canadian explained how Vettel indirectly pushed him as a racing driver and taught him quite a lot at Aston Martin. He said:

"He's extremely experienced, and very talented. A four-time champion, so that says it all. It's really just been a lot of fun. I mean, he's been a competitor in the car, but I think he's really pushed me to understand different things, like how to approach the weekend, how to adapt my work ethic, and be a better racing driver. I definitely learned a lot from him in that regard, just watching how he does his things."

tori ! @tootwolff use this tweet as an i love lance stroll and sebastian vettel button use this tweet as an i love lance stroll and sebastian vettel button https://t.co/4qISYKxBGT

After Sebastian Vettel hung up his racing gloves, he was replaced by Fernando Alonso, another experienced driver with two world titles to his name. This will once again give Lance Stroll a massive opportunity to learn from the Spaniard.

Poll : 0 votes