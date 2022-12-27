Sebastian Vettel would return to F1 if he could get a top management position, asserts Red Bull's Helmut Marko

Sebastian Vettel could make a return to F1 if he gets an opportunity with a top management position, reckons Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko.

Vettel retired at the end of the 2022 season after completing more than a decade in the sport. The driver was still performing at a very good level and if it wasn't for the lack of opportunity to fight at the front of the grid, he might not have retired.

Talking to the Sky Sports Germany, the Red Bull chief advisor said that Vettel could make a comeback to the sport if he gets a top management position, Marko elaborated:

"It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position. We had a conversation, and if he could get a top management position, that would appeal to him. That became clear during the conversation. He would certainly have the potential and the personality for it, but for now, we'll let him plant a few trees."

Even Red Bull boss Christian Horner kept the door open. He said that the German has been a part of the team's legacy and will always be a huge part of what the team has done and who they are. He said:

"He will always be part of our history. We even named a building after him. He's always been obsessed with data, and he will always be a huge part of what we've done and who we are."

The four-time world champion finished 12th in the standings with 32 points.

Sebastian Vettel hints at future return to the sport

In the last weekend of his F1 racing career, Sebastian Vettel said that he loves motorsport and that his heart is very close to the sport. Hinting that it was a difficult decision for him to walk away from something he has done all his life, the German said:

"I can't ignore the fact that I have a lot of heart and soul for motorsport and am very close to the sport,"

Sebastian Vettel ended his illustrious career by putting together one impressive result after the other in the last few races of his F1 career.

He drove a spectacular race in Japan, holding off a fast-charging Fernando Alonso to finish sixth. In the last race of his career in Abu Dhabi, the German overcame some dodgy strategic decisions from the team to score a point.

