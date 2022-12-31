Sebastian Vettel reveals the Max Verstappen moves that he just can't copy

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel recently praised Max Verstappen for how the Dutchman drove and overtook everyone on the grid. Since both drivers won several world titles with Red Bull, many fans and pundits have compared and discussed them together. Vettel has won four world titles with the team, whereas Verstappen has won two of them, and will continue to win many more if he keeps performing at a high level.

In an interview with Austrian station ServusTV, Vettel congratulated the young Dutchman. He explained how drivers learn from their opponents and try to apply certain tactics in their own driving style. Certain aspects of Max Verstappen's driving, however, were simply impossible for the veteran German driver to pick up. Vettel said:

“I can only congratulate Max. His performance in 2022 was phenomenal. If you see what he does with his car, it’s clear: he has an amazing feeling for his car.”

He further added:

“I mean, you’re in the car yourself and we’ve had a few duels on track. You can always pick something up from your opponents and then you sometimes think about trying it yourself, whether you think you can or if it should work. But with Verstappen, I rarely had that thought. To be honest, there were one or two situations that went through my head, but I don’t know if I could do the same. It is about manoeuvres in certain circumstances and in certain attacks. You think about it afterwards and come to the conclusion that you can’t."

Later on, Sebastian Vettel also mentioned how Max Verstappen has a brilliant sense of attacking timing. It is, however, safe to say that the former F1 driver could've performed certain attacks like Verstappen back in his glory days.

Max Verstappen shares heartwarming memory with Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel ended his glittering career after the 2022 F1 season. Despite being disliked at the beginning of his career, he gradually became a fan-favorite for how polite, kind, and caring his personality was, on and off the track. Almost all the drivers had nothing but positive things to say about the veteran F1 driver.

Speaking at a drivers' press conference in Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen shared a fond memory of Vettel which showed how much the German cares about other drivers. The Dutchman said:

"For me, one thing I will always remember for the rest of my life, last year, in Silverstone, I came back from the hospital to get to my motorhome to get all my stuff and he was there, waiting for me when I got out of the car. And he said, ‘are you OK, Max, how are you doing? Are you okay?’ And that just shows how he is, you know, a super nice, caring person who is not only there for performance, but also means well, you know."

Sebastian Vettel has performed several acts of kindness off the track which makes him extremely lovable. Some drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, were even convinced that the German would return to the sport in one way or another.

