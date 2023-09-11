Sebastian Vettel's former boss predicts a return to racing for the German driver

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently spoke about former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel and whether the German's Formula One career is well and truly over. Vettel retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season. However, there are already talks about him gracing the grid once again.

Marko told ServusTV that Vettel is currently without a clear goal or aim and is mulling over his options for the future. Furthermore, the Red Bull senior reckons that Vettel could return as his passion as a driver has not died down yet.

“I think Sebastian feels somehow without a specific task at the moment, doesn’t know exactly what he should do. He has to make a decision somewhere. I think the driver situation is not over for him yet,” Marko said.

When questioned about whether Sebastian Vettel could make a return to his old team Red Bull, Helmut Marko clearly stated that he would not want the German driver to team up with Max Verstappen.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Sergio Perez still has a contract until 2024 and that the team already has other experienced drivers like Daniel Ricciardo.

“Besides Verstappen, I honestly don’t want to do that to him. And now we have contracts. They last for a relatively long time. Perez is fixed until 2024. We already have an experienced driver in Daniel Ricciardo. And when Sebastian comes back, I think he just wants to be in a top team and drive for victories again,” Marko added.

Of course, many would love to see Sebastian Vettel return to F1 and drive for his old team where he won his four world championships. As of now, however, nothing is confirmed as the man himself is unsure about his future.

Max Verstappen reveals what Sebastian Vettel texted him when he started winning races back-to-back

When Max Verstappen started winning every single race after the 2023 F1 Miami GP, many started looking towards Sebastian Vettel's nine consecutive race win record and how the Dutchman could break it.

Surprisingly, Vettel himself texted Verstappen and encouraged him to keep pushing and break it. Revealing the text from the former F1 driver, the Red Bull star said:

"I think at five wins in a row or something, Seb texted me and said, ‘Well done, keep it up’ and something like, ‘You’re going to do it’. Nine in a row is something very impressive and I never thought I would be on eight.”

Max Verstappen recently broke the record for most consecutive race wins by winning the 2023 F1 Italian GP - his 10th in a row.