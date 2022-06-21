"It just was not our day" - Sebastian Vettel says VSCs 'compromised' his race at 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Sebastian Vettel looked set for a strong weekend in Canada after the free practice sessions. However, a poor qualifying left the German down in 17th place for the race. The race was even more frustrating as Vettel made an early pit stop to utilize the clean air to gain a few places. However, this strategy backfired when a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) made an appearance early on in the race.

Compromised by the ill-timed VSC, the Aston Martin driver was stuck in traffic and ultimately ended up falling out of the points.

Speaking to the media, Sebastian Vettel said:

“It just was not our day. We made an early stop to find some clear air, but then the Virtual Safety Cars came along at the wrong time. That really compromised my race. In the end, I was on very old rubber and I tried to hang on, but it did not work out. Lance [Stroll] was on fresher tyres, and the team asked me to let him past to attack Daniel [Ricciardo], which I was happy to do.”

He continued:

“The result was frustrating - we had shown good pace this weekend and could have had a better result, but sometimes things do not go your way. Today felt like one of those days. Well done to the team for all their hard work and to Lance for scoring a point today.”

Sebastian Vettel drove a fine measured race: Aston Martin

Aston Martin's team principal Mike Krack also felt that if it wasn't for the VSC's timing, Sebastian Vettel could have scored a much better result on Sunday. He praised both the drivers for driving a "measured" race. He said:

“Lance drove patiently, managing an extremely long first stint on the Hard tyre to keep a train of cars behind him. He was unleashed at the end and deserved that final point - helped in part by Sebastian, who graciously moved aside to let him attack Daniel. Sebastian also drove a fine, measured race.”

“Starting towards the back stacks things against you, and his strategy was not helped by the pair of VSCs in the early laps, but, ultimately, I think we worked well as a team today. We got the best out of a tricky set of strategic options, executed some solid pit-stops and we go home encouraged by the burgeoning pace of our car.”

It will be interesting to see how the car does in Silverstone next time around.

