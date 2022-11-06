As F1 heads to Brazil for its penultimate race of the season, Sebastian Vettel has had his own time-out en route. He was seen exploring Chile with his friends as the pictures went wild on social media.

Since both Brazil and Chile are in Latin America, it is no surprise that an adventure enthusiast like Vettel would make a stop to explore some of the most beautiful places on the face of Earth.

Along with his astonishing racing career, Sebastian Vettel is also known for his love of nature and the awareness he spreads against major issues like global warming. In the pictures, he is seen exploring the wilderness of the country in mountains, rivers, and other mesmerizing landscapes. This little trip might turn out to be a stress buster for the German and may help him have a better few races before he hangs his helmet at the end of the season.

Fans react to Sebastian Vettel's trip to Chile

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most beloved figures in F1 and his pictures from Chile received a heartfelt amount of comments from the fans. Here are some of the best ones:

"He did it! He did the thing!"

"He's going camping in the mountains"

"Now I want a show with Seb walking about nature."

Daniel LaRusso @iMark3000 @sm_f1gp Now a I want a show with Seb walking about nature. @sm_f1gp Now a I want a show with Seb walking about nature.

"I think he did the W"

Sebastian Vettel is set to bid his farewell to the sport after the season ends in Abu Dhabi on November 20th. He earlier stated that he has much to explore other than racing in his life, and this trip looks like a starter to the same.

Apart from wholesome pictures of Vettel's trips, fans have also been expecting a podium finish in either of the final two races that remain in the season. The target, however, looks hard to achieve. Aston Martin fell back in the battle this year and both Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroll have been facing a lot of issues with the car. Though the Japanese GP and the US GP have brought in some hope, it is hard to estimate where Vettel will stand in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

