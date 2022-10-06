Sebastian Vettel would 'seriously consider' returning to Suzuka for a 'one-race' career

Sebastian Vettel doesn't mind considering a one-off race return, especially if it were at the Suzuka circuit. The German driver felt that a full-time return to the sport might not be interesting, but a one-race cameo as a replacement driver might be worth considering seriously.

Asked at the FIA driver's press conference in Japan if he would consider a potential return next year, Vettel replied:

"Maybe if one of these guys in the future races here feels a bit sick. I don’t know – I don’t wish them to feel so – but I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time. But yeah, obviously we will see what the future brings. At the moment I have no plans but I think there are some exciting races happening in Japan and we’ll see."

Suggesting a cameo role in F1 in the future, the German champion admitted he wouldn't mind returning to the sport for a one-off race as a replacement for other drivers. Praising the Japanese circuit, Sebastian Vettel suggested he would prefer a cameo at the Suzuka track. When probed further, he reiterated that it would be a serious consideration if there were a one-race opportunity in the future.

The German said:

"One race, one-race career in the future. Yeah, if anybody is happy to sign up a driver for a single race! I’m sure those guys wouldn’t be happy to step aside. But it would be something I would seriously consider."

Sebastian Vettel is confident his colleagues won't mind stepping aside for a race in 2023

The four-time world champion believes his fellow drivers, who he sat alongside in the press conference, would be happy to step aside to let him avail a one-race cameo opportunity. So far, Sebastian Vettel has no racing plans confirmed for 2023 apart from his return to the Race of Champions event to represent Team Germany.

Speaking confidently about opportunities arising in the future to make a cameo return to the sport, Vettel said:

"I’m sure those guys wouldn’t be happy to step aside. But it would be something I would seriously consider. I don’t know. Never say never. It is a great track for many many reasons, and yeah, who knows what the future brings."

Praising the Japanese GP circuit in the aforementioned press conference, the German hinted of regret about retiring. He said:

"Obviously, I love driving and I think around this track I always felt very alive and the passion felt or feels very very alive. So yeah, we will see what type of car maybe in the future will come up."

There have been suggestions that the German champion is reconsidering his retirement plans, according to Ralf Schumacher. The former F1 driver suggested that Alpine are trying to influence Sebastian Vettel to change his mind, as they feel he would be the best replacement for Fernando Alonso. Given that Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer played a big role in recruiting the German champion to Aston Martin, a future Alpine drive could be a possibility, or maybe a reserve role after the team lost Oscar Piastri.

