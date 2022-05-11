"It's a deal if you want it" - Sebastian Vettel could test for IndyCar following comments at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Sebastian Vettel has been offered an IndyCar test following his comments at the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

The German driver recently expressed his hope for the sport to go to Road America. His comments grabbed the attention of Rahal Lanigan Racing's team owner Bobby Rahal.

Crypto Bus (🐝,🐝) 534 @Crypo_Bus

Bobby Rahal says he would jump at the chance to test Sebastian Vettel in an IndyCar at Road America and this is May…#Indy500 Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar testBobby Rahal says he would jump at the chance to test Sebastian Vettel in an IndyCar at Road America and this is May… #F1 Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar testBobby Rahal says he would jump at the chance to test Sebastian Vettel in an IndyCar at Road America and this is May…#F1 #Indy500 https://t.co/VxM4w7BBKG

Sebastian Vettel wasn't overly enthusiastic about the 2022 Miami GP, claiming the sport could have used the money it spent in Miami to race at 'real American tracks.' According to him, these tracks include the iconic Road America circuit, which has been a staple of IndyCar racing since the early 1980s.

The four-time world champion said about the race in Miami:

"Going to Road America, for certainly the money that was spent to build [the Miami International Autodrome], could have easily brought the standard up in great places, like Road America. And from a driving point of view, I think they would be a lot more thrilling".

The former Red Bull world champion's admiration for the iconic track was noticed by Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver Graham Rahal, who tweeted:

"If you ever want to test an IndyCar at Road America, we'll make sure it happens. It would be an honour to have you in our car."

Graham's father and team owner Bobby Rahal also commented on the German's desire, saying:

"Seb, it's a deal if you want it."

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel refuse to blame each other for their crash in Miami

Haas driver Mick Schumacher was on his way to potentially scoring his first points in the sport at the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

The German driver battled hard with Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Sebastian Vettel. However, in the closing stages of the race, Schumacher lunged down Vettel's inside, ruining both their races.

Rather refreshingly, both drivers have refused to blame the other for the incident, claiming they need to learn from it and move on.

Vettel told the media after the race:

“It’s obviously a shame we both made contact and both missed scoring points. We should have done better. I need to look again.”

Both Aston Martin cars had decent pace in Miami, with Lance Stroll even making it to Q3 in Saturday's qualifying session. The Canadian finished the race in P12, while his more experienced teammate suffered a DNF due to his incident with Schumacher.

Aston Martin have had it rough so far in 2022, with their car proving to be the slowest on the field. Despite this, Sebastian Vettel managed to put the AMR22 in P8 at Imola, proving his stellar race craft in intermittent conditions.

While it is looking bleak for the British team, the 2022 season has more races than ever before, giving them a fair shot at redemption.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh