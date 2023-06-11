Sebastian Vettel: What F1 records does he hold?

Sebastian Vettel is regarded as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history. He recently called time on his iconic career in 2022 after winning four world championships and recording 53 race wins.

The German driver had a highly successful career in the sport which lasted over 15 years, with five teams such as Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. He has many records to his name despite not racing competitively anymore in the sport.

Here are some records held by Sebastian Vettel:

#1 Most wins in consecutive races

As per Race Fans, in 2013, Vettel won nine races in a row to break a record set in 1953 for consecutive wins. The Red Bull driver eclipsed the record by two after winning the Belgian, Italian, Singapore, Korean, Japanese, Indian, Abu Dhabi, United States, and Brazilian Grands Prix.

#2 Sebastian Vettel is the youngest pole sitter

Aged 21 years and 72 days, Sebastian Vettel became the youngest driver in F1 to claim pole position, after he put his Toro Rosso on top in a memorable, soaked qualifying session at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

He managed to win the race the next day and held the record for the youngest race winner before the feat was achieved by Max Verstappen in 2016 in Barcelona aged 18 years.

#3 Youngest world champion

Vettel was just 23 years and 134 days old when he became world champion for the first time in the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He later became the youngest double, triple, and quadruple world champion in the sport as well after his consecutive triumphs in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

#4 Most laps led in a season

In 2011, Sebastian Vettel led 739 laps out of 1,133. On 11 occasions he met the chequered flag as the winner that year.

#5 Most pole positions in a season

During his second title-winning campaign in 2011, Vettel claimed the pole for 15 out of 19 races. He also matched Nigel Mansell’s 1992 record by winning nine of the races he started from the pole.

#6 Championship led for most races in a season

Vettel led the 19-race 2011 season from start to finish, a first matched by rival Lewis Hamilton four years later.

In 2009, Sebastian Vettel became the youngest driver to achieve a ‘hat-trick’ of win, pole, and fastest lap at the British Grand Prix, aged 21 years and 353 days.

Poll : 0 votes