Sebastian Vettel will also receive Aston Martin upgrades at 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel will also receive the new upgrades that his team will be bringing to the Spanish GP. An initial report by F1Insider had suggested that Aston Martin, one of the teams that is bringing a significantly upgraded package to the race, was only planning to bring one set of upgrades that would be given to Lance Stroll.

As confirmed later by Auto Motor und Sport’s Tobi Grüner, that's not the case and both Stroll and Vettel will have access to the upgrades. On his Twitter account, Grüner wrote:

“Aston Martin will also run a big upgrade package at Barcelona. Both cars will be fitted with the full kit according to our information. Last parts to arrive at the track this evening.”

The initial update around Sebastian Vettel not getting the upgrades was met with disdain by F1 fans. Many pointed out that something like this was only happening because Lance Stroll was the son of the owner of the team, while others suggested that it was hilarious to see Vettel not getting the upgrade despite scoring more points than Stroll after missing the first two races.

One Twitter user even wrote:

“My only guess other than daddy owning the team is that seb has consistently gotten the best out of the A spec and so they gave the b to stroll to see how it does”

Tyler Evans @TyEvans0411 @formula_coffee @LappedCars @GiulyDuchessa @_Paolo_27 My only guess other than daddy owning the team is that seb has consistently gotten the best out of the A spec and so they gave the b to stroll to see how it does @formula_coffee @LappedCars @GiulyDuchessa @_Paolo_27 My only guess other than daddy owning the team is that seb has consistently gotten the best out of the A spec and so they gave the b to stroll to see how it does

It does appear that with both the drivers getting the upgrades, it will keep the negativity away from the team to an extent.

Aston Martin will be desperate for the upgrades to work

In an era of cost-caps, such a massive overhaul and an almost complete revamp of the car means that the team is truly hedging its bets on the new B-spec car. What it also means is that the B-Spec car contains a set of upgrades that the team is confident about.

Concurrently, however, the team must have suffered a massive dent in its budget to accomplish such a feat and hence, Aston Martin will be desperate and hoping against hope that this upgrade works. Should it not give the team the desired jump in performance, it might have to completely write off this season and focus on the 2023 season altogether.

