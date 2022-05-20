Sebastian Vettel will retire after 2022 and 'devote himself to all the environmental issues', opines Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher believes Sebastian Vettel will not drive in F1 beyond 2022 and will devote himself to social causes instead. Speaking to German publication Mopo, the former F1 driver felt that the four-time world champion might not have a chance at another team.

Speculating on the 35-year-old’s move from Aston Martin, Schumacher said:

“I don’t think Sebastian [Vettel] will drive at Aston Martin beyond the year. This [move] went in the wrong direction. My prognosis is that he will retire at the end of the year and devote himself to all the environmental issues that are very important to him. I doubt he’ll get the chance. Sebastian is still on a decent level, but he’s just not the future. If a team reorients itself, it won’t do that with Sebastian.”

According to the former Williams driver, Vettel might not be at Aston Martin beyond 2022. Predicting the German champion’s future, Schumacher believes the four-time world champion should devote himself to his social causes, like environmental issues and sustainability. The brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher felt that Vettel might be on the edge of his career.

Former DTM driver believes Sebastian Vettel criticizing the FIA is immature

Former racing driver Christian Danner believes Sebastian Vettel’s activism against the FIA when it comes to safety requirements is childish. The German DTM racer went on to say that if he were the Aston Martin team principal, he would have asked the German champion to take a break and return when he wanted to drive again.

Speaking to Motorsport Magazine, Danner criticized the Aston Martin driver, saying:

“He has a peculiar way of doing things that I personally can’t understand. When he makes fun of these FIA underwear requirements and then jumps around in the pit lane with his pants on, then I have to say honestly, it’s kindergarten. If I was team boss, I would have told him to take a two-week break and go where he belongs at the moment, which is kindergarten. When he’s done there, he’s welcome to drive again.”

Aston Martin’s performance hasn’t done much for Sebastian Vettel and their inability to produce a car worthy of his talent has been criticized by many. With billionaire and team owner Lawrence Stroll rumored to be wooing Audi for a sellout, the German’s future in the sport and in the team is being questioned.

