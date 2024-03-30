Sebastian Vettel yet to make up his mind about racing in Le Mans 24 Hours with Porsche - Reports

Sebastian Vettel recently claimed that he has not yet made up his mind about driving in the Le Mans 24 Hours race. As reported by Planet F1, the German F1 champion is contemplating racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a successful test with Porsche Penske at the Motorland Aragon circuit in Spain.

The four-time world champion completed a successful test in the Porsche 963 Hypercar in preparation for the iconic race. He completed 118 laps and more than 581 kilometers of mileage in the prototype car. According to Planet F1, Vettel claimed during an interview with Perple sports drinks that the curiosity of wanting to drive the endurance cars made him test with Porsche.

Commenting on the reasons for testing the Porsche 963, Sebastian Vettel said:

“I was curious how these cars behave, and that was the reason for the test. It was a very nice experience, I enjoyed it a lot, and I had a lot of fun. Now I need to think and decide, and make my mind up, what I maybe want to do in terms of racing in the future. But I don’t know yet.”

Asked if he will have the Perple sports drink in his drinks pouch if he races in Le Mans, he said:

“If I decide to… If I decide to… I’ll tell you what, it was in the drinks pouch when I tested the car! So yeah, should I race in Le Mans, 100 percent it will be there, because it’s exactly what I would need at a race where you sit in the car for a very long time!”

Sebastian Vettel claimed the Porsche test left him with a positive feeling

Sebastian Vettel stated that he felt positive after testing the Porsche 963 hypercar. Commenting on his outing in the Porsche 963, Vettel said:

“Of course, I also keep an eye on other motorsport disciplines. I know many drivers who are active in the WEC and Le Mans. At some point, my curiosity was so great that I had the idea of trying it out myself. Porsche gave me the opportunity to test a current hypercar with the 963.”

“After the seat adjustment, the simulator session, and the roll-out in Weissach, I already had a good feeling. Driving the Porsche 963 on the track here in Aragon – that was definitely fun. I first had to get used to everything and find my rhythm.”

Sebastian Vettel was last seen in an F1 environment at the Monaco GP and Japanese GP in 2023. The four-time world champion had also visited former teammate Daniel Ricciardo at his RB19 test in Silverstone in July last year.

After he retired from the sport at the end of 2022, the German has not returned to racing. The Porsche test is his first outing in a race car after the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP.